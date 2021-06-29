USVI closes CCCAN meet with four more medals
The U.S. Virgin Islands junior national swimming team closed out its weekend at the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation’s 2021 Championships by taking four more medals Sunday, including a pair of gold medals.
That gave the USVI National Team a total of 19 medals at the five-day meet — 17 individual, two relays — which was held at the San Juan Natatorium. The U.S. Virgin Islands’ medal haul from the CCCAN Championships included 10 golds, three silvers and six bronze. As a team, the U.S. Virgin Islands finished fifth in the combined scores with 288 points, behind host team Puerto Rico (1,697), Venezuela (790), the Dominican Republic (535), and Guatemala (491).
Max Wilson, 16, of St. Thomas added his fifth gold medal and seventh overall by winning the boys 15-17 200-meter backstroke in 2 minutes, 8.30 seconds. He finished nearly 2½ seconds ahead of Venezuela’s Wisthon Rendon (2:10.77), with Venezuela’s Gabriel Figuera third in 2:12.57.
Riley Miller, 12, of St. Croix added a seventh medal to her haul by taking the silver in the girls 11-12 200-meter backstroke in 2:32.47. She finished the meet with three gold medals, two silvers and two bronze.
Miller, who finished nearly 5½ seconds behind Guatemala’s Melissa Diego (2:27.07), still lowered her own USVI age-group record.
Daryan Maynard, 12, of St. Croix won his second gold medal of the CCCAN Championships and fourth medal overall by taking the boys 11-12 200-meter backstroke in 2:27.80. He finished more than 2½ seconds ahead of Honduras’ Omar Oyuela (2:30.37).
Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer, 12, of St. Croix picked up his third medal by taking the bronze in the boys 11-12 200 backstroke in 2:38.36.
V.I. SPRD holding weekly football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department is holding a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning in mid-June.
The six-week camp will run through July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Non-contact drills – which include position drills, one-on-one sessions, classroom lectures, and weight and speed training — will take place during the camps, which are open to students ages 12-18.
The registration fee is $125 per student. For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.
Buccaneer holding junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players beginning this month and running through July.
The camp has three more sessions scheduled, running Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15. Each day’s sessions will run from 8-9 a.m. for players ages 4-7, from 9-11 a.m. for ages 8-11, and from 2-4 p.m. for ages 12-15.
The next session will be held through July 2. After that, a session will be held from July 5-16, and the final session will be held July 19-30.
The registration fee is $200 per session for players ages 4-7 and $250 per session for ages 8-up.
To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.