USVI’s Abraham-Ngongba joins Hoyas’ coaching staff
U.S. Virgin Islands senior women’s national basketball team head coach Tajama Abraham-Ngongba has joined the staff of Georgetown’s women’s basketball team as an assistant coach.
Abraham-Ngongba was hired by Hoyas head coach James Howard on Monday after the St. Croix native left George Mason University after a coaching shakeup.
Abraham-Ngongba had spent eight seasons with the Patriots, who finished 3-19 overall and 0-14 in Atlantic 10 play in the 2020-2021 season.
“Taj will bring a wealth of experience to the Hilltop,” Howard said in a prepared release. “She is a proven coach and player with great recruiting ties. Taj will serve as our recruiting coordinator and post development coach. I can’t wait to see the immediate impact that she will have on our players and in recruiting.”
Abraham-Ngongba, a 6-foot-2 center, was a four-year starter at George Washington, leading the Colonials to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances between 1994-1997. She went on to play two seasons in the WNBA — for the Sacramento Monarchs in 1997, and the Detroit Shock in 1998 — as well as one year for Cavigal Nice Basket in France’s Nationale Feminine 1 (NF1) league.
Her coaching career also began at George Washington as an administrative assistant on the women’s team in 1999. She has since had assistant coaching stops at Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth and George Washington before becoming head coach at Radford for five seasons.
In international play, Abraham-Ngongba has coached the USVI senior women’s team twice — the first time was between 2011-2014 — and was an assistant coach on the USVI junior girls national team that took the gold medal in the 2001 CARICOM Junior Championships.
Williams joins Indiana St.’s women’s basketball staff
St. Croix native Clint Williams, an assistant coach with the U.S. Virgin Islands senior women’s national basketball team, has been hired as an assistant coach on Indiana State’s women’s team.
Williams is the first assistant coaching hire by new Sycamores head coach Chad Killinger, who replaced former head coach Vicki Hall after she left the program in mid-March.
Williams was an assistant coach under Killinger at Moberly Area Community College in Missouri for three seasons before departing to become an assistant coach at Morehead State, where he had coached the past three seasons.
“Having worked with him for three years at Moberly, I know firsthand how tirelessly he works when it comes to recruiting, how great a job he does at connecting with people, and how committed he will be to the success of the young women in our program,” Killinger said in a prepared release.
“He has an infectious personality, understands what our expectation levels are, and his experience at the international-level will provide an additional perspective that many programs are not fortunate to have. I know our student-athletes will enjoy being around him and I look forward to working with him again.”
Williams also spent two seasons as an assistant coach with Tuskegee’s men’s basketball team. He also spent two years there as a player after graduating from Arkansas Baptist College in 2010.
USVISA schedules series of grassroots soccer festivals
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has scheduled a series of grassroots soccer festivals on both St. Croix and St. Thomas in an effort to attract more people to the sport.
The festivals are scheduled to begin May 15, with events held over five weekends. Each festival will have activities geared towards boys and girls ages 5-12, with learning activities for adults as well.
Festivals on St. Croix will be held at D.C. Canegata Ball Park on May 15, John F. Kennedy Terrance on May 22, Pedro Cruz Ball Park in Estate Profit on May 29, Grove Ball Park on June 5 and Whim Gardens in Wilford Pedro Homes on June 12.
On St. Thomas, festivals will be held at Osward Harris Court on May 15, Galdys Abraham Field in Kirwin Terrance on May 22, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School on May 29, Alvin McBean Ball Park on June 5, and Exra Frederick-Frydenhoj Ball Park on June 12.
All festivals will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with matches running from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
For more information, call 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
— To submit items for The Daily News’ Local Sports Roundup, email bkiser@dailynews.vi. Please submit items for upcoming events at least two weeks in advance.
V.I. Firearms and Gun Club to hold 3-gun contest
The Virgin Islands Firearms and Gun Club will hold its first 3-gun shooting competition on Saturday, May 15.
Registration for the competition, which will be held quarterly, is currently underway. The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize.
To register or for more information, call 340-514-8663.