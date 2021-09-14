USVI college sailors take part in Philly Fleet Race
A pair of collegiate sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands were members of teams that finished in the top three overall during the Fall 2021 Philly Fleet Race, a two-day regatta which concluded Sunday in Philadelphia.
St. Thomas native and Antilles School graduate Chris Sharpless, a junior at the University of Pennsylvania, skippered the “A” boat on the Quakers’ second team, which took top overall honors.
Meanwhile, St. Thomas native Rayne Duff, also an Antilles graduate and a freshman at Webb Institute, a naval design and engineering school in Glen Cove, N.Y., was the skipper on the Clippers’ “A” boat. Webb went on to finish third.
Penn’s second team finished with 48 total points, beating out the Quakers’ first team by 21 points (69 points). Webb Institute was third with 88 points, followed by Princeton (111), Kings Point (113), Navy (124), Villanova No. 1 (138), Washington College (189), Delaware (231), Princeton No. 2 (237), Villanova No. 2 (274) and Maryland-Baltimore County (275).
Sharpless, teaming with freshman crewmate Caroline Dannacher, finished third among the “A” fleet with 34 points by winning two out of 12 races, with seven runner-up finishes.
Duff, teaming with fellow freshman crewmate Lauren Kirk, was second among the “A” fleet with 31 points. They won four out of 12 races, with eight other top-five finishes.
Registration opens for 48th St. Thomas Int’l Regatta
Registration opened this week for the 48th St. Thomas International Regatta and its accompanying Round the Rock Race, set for March 24-27, 2022. The early registration fee is $170 per boat through Jan. 31, 2022. From Feb. 1-March 24, the entry fee rises to $340 per boat except for IC-24s and Hobie Waves, which is $230 per boat.
For the Round the Rocks Race, the entry fee is $50 per boat.
Early entries are also entered in a pair of drawings — on Oct. 31 and Nov. 30 — with the winner in each receiving customized long-sleeve team shirts.
Registration for the St. Thomas International Regatta can be done online at www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=14738, and for the Round the Rocks Race at www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=14737.
For more information, visit www.stthomasinternationalregatta.com, email stycisv@gmail.com or simpleislandboy51@gmail.com, or call 340-775-6320.
USVI 3X3 basketball series begins in November
The 3X3 Basketball Organization will hold a series of 3-on-3 basketball tournaments for men’s and women’s teams beginning in November.
The 3X3 Basketball Organization, a member of the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation, will hold three tournaments each on St. Croix and St. Thomas under International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3X3 rules.
According to organizers, the purpose of the tournament series is to qualify teams through FIBA’s point system for regional, national and international FIBA 3X3 tournaments.
Each tournament will have two divisions — boys 19-under and men’s open — although tournament officials said that they are considering expanding into girls divisions based on interest.
Team rosters can have no more than four players, with no coaches or other individuals in the players’ area during tournament play.
The first tournaments will be held Nov. 19-20 on St. Croix, and Jan. 14-17 on St. Thomas. Tournament locations and the full schedule have not been announced yet.
For more information, call 340-473-3561 or email 3x3basketballvi@gmail.com.