USVI men’s lacrosse team finishes 5th in 1st tourney
The U.S. Virgin Islands Lacrosse Association’s men’s national team finished fifth in the Pan American Lacrosse Association’s 2021 PALA Sixes Cup, which concluded Sunday in Auburndale, Fla.
The USVI men’s squad finished 2-3 in round robin play at the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex, with wins over Puerto Rico, 17-13, on Friday and 17-10 over Colombia Yellow on Saturday. The U.S. Virgin Islands then beat Colombia Yellow again — this time 20-10 — later Saturday in the fifth-place match.
All of the USVI’s losses came Friday, against Peru (17-9), Panama (17-9) and Colombia Blue (13-9).
Panama won the PALA Sixes Cup men’s title, beating Puerto Rico in Sunday’s championship game. Peru downed Colombia Blue in Sunday’s third-place match.
In the women’s tournament, the Iroquois Nationals capped an undefeated run by beating Puerto Rico 17-9 in the championship match. Argentina beat Colombia 12-11 in the third-place match.
The USVI Lacrosse Association was competing in its first international tournament since becoming officially sanctioned by World Lacrosse in November 2020. The “Sixes” 6-on-6 tournament is a new lacrosse format that uses a smaller field.
Registration opens for 48th St. Thomas Int’l Regatta
Registration opened this week for the 48th St. Thomas International Regatta and its accompanying Round the Rock Race, set for March 24-27, 2022.
The early registration fee is $170 per boat through Jan. 31, 2022. From Feb. 1-March 24, the entry fee rises to $340 per boat except for IC-24s and Hobie Waves, which is $230 per boat. For the Round the Rocks Race, the entry fee is $50 per boat.
Early entries are also entered in a pair of drawings — on Oct. 31 and Nov. 30 — with the winner in each receiving customized long-sleeve team shirts.
Registration for the St. Thomas International Regatta can be done online at www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=14738, and for the Round the Rocks Race at www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=14737.
For more information, visit www.stthomasinternationalregatta.com, email stycisv@gmail.com or simpleislandboy51@gmail.com, or call 340-775-6320.
USVI 3X3 basketball series set to begin in November
The 3X3 Basketball Organization will hold a series of 3-on-3 basketball tournaments for men’s and women’s teams beginning in November.
The 3X3 Basketball Organization, a member of the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation, will hold three tournaments each on St. Croix and St. Thomas under International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3X3 rules.
According to organizers, the purpose of the tournament series is to qualify teams through FIBA’s point system for regional, national and international FIBA 3X3 tournaments.
Each tournament will have two divisions — boys 19-under and men’s open — although tournament officials said that they are considering expanding into girls divisions based on interest.
Team rosters can have no more than four players, with no coaches or other individuals in the players’ area during tournament play.
The first tournaments will be held Nov. 19-20 on St. Croix, and Jan. 14-17 on St. Thomas. Tournament locations and the full schedule have not been announced yet.
For more information, call 340-473-3561 or email 3x3basketballvi@gmail.com.
