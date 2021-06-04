USVI surfers compete in ISA World Surfing Games
Two surfers from the U.S. Virgin Islands have been eliminated from competition at the International Surfing Association’s 2021 World Surfing Games, being held in El Salvador this week.
St. Thomas’ Jon Gazi made it through three rounds of competition before being knocked out, while St. John’s Tommy Gibney was eliminated after two rounds.
Both surfers fell short of advancing in the first round of surfing on Sunday, May 30 — Gazi posted a score of 5.24 in his four-man heat, while Gibney had a 3.5 in his heat — sending them on to the first consolation round.
Gazi advanced into the second consi round with a second-place finish in his heat Tuesday, posting a 8.04 to heat winner Manny Valentin of Puerto Rico’s 9.2 and third-place surfer Fantin Habashi of Switzerland, who had a 7.2.
However, Gibney came up short in his first consi round heat, finishing last with a 3.17 after the waves died off in the final four minutes. Panama’s Jean Gonzalez won the heat with an 11.5, followed by Greece’s Dimitri Papavassiliou (7.73) and Harry Cromwell of Great Britain (6.47).
Gazi’s ride through the World Surfing Games wound end in the second consolation round on Wednesday, finishing last in his four-man heat with a 4.6. Mexico’s Dylan Southworth won the heat with a 13.0, followed by American surfer Dimitri Poulos (10.94) and Spain’s Porfirio Miranda (9.7).
Silly Sockathon junior duathlon held on St. Croix
Nearly four dozen young athletes, ranging in age from 5-15, took part in the Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation’s annual Silly Sockathon junior duathlon, held Sunday morning at Altona Lagoon Park on St. Croix.
The run-bike-run event was broken down into four age-group divisions, with many of the entrants competing in a duathlon for the first time, according to race director Theresa Harper.
“We knew that everyone was itching to have safe fun outdoors, and we wanted to host an event before school ended, summer plans were made and travel began,” Harper said.
Half of the entrants — 23 in all — competed in the 9-11 age group, which had a pair of ½-mile runs sandwiched between a 1-mile bike ride. Weston Wagner led from start to finish in winning the division in 14 minutes, 56 seconds, 45 seconds ahead of runner-up Kai Tanguay in 15:41.
Rounding out the top five finishers were Cole Cullinan (15:48), Henry Collins (15:51) and Ridley Smith (16:39).
In other division results from the Silly Sockathon:
• Dane Whitworth won the 5-6 age group, which had a pair of ¼-mile runs sandwiched between a ½-mile bike ride. Whitworth finished the course in 9:53, just over a minute ahead of Tuf Donohoo (10:57). Rounding out the top five were Emmitt Moore (11:35), Caitlin Kuczynski (11:38) and Charley Gay (15:39).
• Hudson Mirocha won the 7-8 age group, which had a ¼-mile run, a 1-mile bike ride and a ½-mile run. Mirocha finished the course in 14:19, just under a minute ahead of Patrick Gilbert (15:14). Rounding out the top five were Emma Whitworth (16:12), Kehl Mercer (17:13) and Tyler Langley (17:59).
• Mason Lambert won the 12-15 age group, which had the Silly Sockathon’s longest course — a ½-mile run, a 3-mile bike ride, and a 1-mile run. Lambert, 14, finished the course in 27:58, nearly two minutes ahead of his sister, Kirra Lambert (29:45). Cole Sommer was third in 30:03, followed by Helen Collins in 32:51.
V.I. SPRD to hold weekly football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department will hold a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning in mid-June.
The six-week camps will be held between June 14 and July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Non-contact drills — which include position drills, one-on-one sessions, classroom lectures, and weight and speed training — will take place during the camps, which are open to students ages 12-18.
The registration fee is $125 per student. For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.