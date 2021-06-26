USVI takes 5 medals in 2 days at CCCAN meet
The U.S. Virgin Islands junior national swimming team has claimed five medals — including two golds — and set five new USVI age-group records during the first two days of the Central America and Caribbean Swimming Association’s 2021 Swimming Championships, which began Wednesday in San Juan.
Both of the USVI National Team’s gold medals came in Thursday’s events. St. Thomas’ Max Wilson, 16, won the boys 15-17 200-meter individual medley in 2 minutes, 10.75 seconds, after leading the qualifying round earlier that day with a 2:08.68.
Meanwhile, St. Croix’s Riley Miller, 12, took her gold by winning the girls 11-12 50-meter butterfly in 30.60 seconds, breaking her own USVI age-group record.
Wilson also had two other medals — an individual bronze by finishing third in the boys 15-17 200-meter freestyle, touching the wall in 1:56.50 on Thursday; and a relay bronze in the mixed 15-17 200-meter freestyle relay in 1:46.45 on Wednesday.
Also on the relay effort — which set a USVI age-group record — were St. Thomas’ Lindsay Barr and Gabriella Brunt, and St. Croix’s Michael Dizon-Bumann. Wilson, who led off the event, also set a V.I. record for the 50-meter freestyle of 24.16. The record was previously held by Adriel Sanes.
Miller also had a medal in a relay event, earning a silver in the mixed 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay in a USVI age-group record time of 1:54.29. Also on the USVI relay team were St. Croix’s Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer and Daryan Maynard, and St. Thomas’ Sasha Poe.
Miller also broke a 23-year-old USVI age-group record by finishing fourth in the girls 11-12 200-meter individual medley in 2:36.52. The record had been held by Ashley Allaire, who set it in 1998.
V.I. SPRD holding weekly football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department is holding a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning in mid-June.
The six-week camp will run through July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Non-contact drills will take place during the camps, which are open to students ages 12-18.
The registration fee is $125 per student. For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.
Buccaneer holding junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players beginning this month and running through July.
The camps has three more sessions scheduled, running Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15.
Each day’s sessions will run from 8-9 a.m. for players ages 4-7, from 9-11 a.m. for ages 8-11, and from 2-4 p.m. for ages 12-15.
The next session will be held through July 2. After that, a session will be held from July 5-16, and the final session will be held July 19-30.
The registration fee is $200 per session for players ages 4-7 and $250 per session for ages 8-up.
To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.