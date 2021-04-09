USVI teenage finishes 7th in division at World Fencing Championships
U.S. Virgin Islands teenager Scott Lao finished among the top 10 in one division at the 2021 Junior and Cadet World Fencing Championships, currently underway in Cairo, Egypt.
Scott Lao, 16, finished seventh in the cadet men’s individual foil division, which concluded Wednesday, as well as placing 47th in the junior men’s individual foil division, which concluded Tuesday.
Lao, whose family lives on St. Thomas, was one of eight fencers to finish undefeated in the qualifying rounds in the cadet men’s foil, and earned a first-round bye in the elimination rounds.
There, Lao won his first two elimination matches, beating Mykhailo Hurin of the Ukraine 15-11 in the second round and Turkey’s Tan Sezer 15-11 in the Round of 16, earning a quarterfinal berth.
However, Lao was then knocked out with a 15-8 loss to South Korea’s Seoungbin Lee.
In the junior men’s foil division, Lee won four out of six qualifying matches, then won his first-round elimination match, beating Armenia’s Grigor Papoyan 15-12.
But Lao was knocked out in the second round, losing to Poland’s Adam Podralski 15-14.
V.I. Basketball Federation seeks players for FIBA U-15 Skills Challenge
The Virgin Islands Basketball Federation is on the search for junior basketball players to take part in two upcoming regional competitions – the FIBA U-15 Skills Challenge 2021 Americas Qualifiers and the FIBA U-15 Women’s Skills Challenge 2021 Americas Qualifiers.
To be considered, competitors must have been born no later than 2006 or earlier, and must reside in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
For more information, email the V.I. Basketball Federation at vibasket62@hotmail.com.
Richards named one of U.S.’ 50 best tennis coaches in online voting
St. Thomas native John A. “Allie” Richards III has been named on of the United States’ 50 best tennis coaches by cable network Tennis Channel, and is in line to advance to the top 10 in fan voting currently underway.
Voting for the Tennis Channel’s “Top Tennis Coach in America” award is currently being held online at www.tennis.com. Individual can vote once a day until Sunday. If Richards advances to the top 10, voting will resume April 19, with individuals allowed to again vote once a day.
