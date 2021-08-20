USVI U-14 boys, girls to compete in CFU tourney
The U.S. Virgin Islands will send two teams to the Dominican Republic to play in the Caribbean Football Union’s Under-14 Boys and Girls Challenge Series tournament, which begins Sunday.
The U-14 Challenge Series, which began in 2018 for the boys and 2019 for the girls, was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The boys tournament was combined with the girls for this year.
Also in this year’s tournament, the teams are grouped together based on skill set. Champions will be determined for both the Tier 1 and Tier 2 groups.
That has put the USVI U-14 boys in Tier 2 with Aruba, Bonaire and the Turks and Caicos Islands. The USVI U-14 girls are in Tier 2 with Aruba, Curacao, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and the Turks and Caicos Islands.
In the Tier 1 boys groups, Group A is comprised of Curacao, Dominican Republic, Grenada and Haiti, while Group B has Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Lucia. The Tier 1 girls have Grenada, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Puerto Rico.
The U.S. Virgin Islands U-14 boys will open against Aruba at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, then face Bonaire at 3:30 p.m. Monday and Turks and Caicos Islands at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. All matches will be played at Panamerican Stadium in San Cristobal, D.R.
The semifinal games for Tier 2 will be played 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Panamerican Stadium and Feliz Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, D.R. The championship will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Olympic Stadium.
The USVI U-14 girls will open play at 1:30 p.m. Sunday against Aurba, then face St. Lucia at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Curacao at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Turks and Caicos Islands at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, and St. Kitts and Nevis at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. All matches will be played at the Sante Fe School in Santo Domingo.
The top two teams advance to the Tier 2 championship at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo.
Making up the USVI U-14 boys team are goalkeepers Amir Yusuf and Caden Cox; defenders Romello Cuffy, Rodel Johnson Jr., Damien Victorin, Aarron Delsol, Maliek Southwell, Matthew Meyers and Zach Mitchell; midfielders Vinesh Naik, Khafri Francios, Devante Larsen, Jackson Watkins, Yannic Elizee, Jaeden Joseph, Andrew Bornn and Amorie Carty; and forward Marcus Sydney. The head coach is Felix St. Rose and assistant coach Raejae Joseph.
The U.S. Virgin Islands U-14 girls squad is made up of goalkeepers Elsa Holmes and Samantha Dennis; defenders Yadayyah Leo, Angelina Quezada, Norma Tyson, Nailah Addison, Isabella Quezada and Chaney Smith; midfielders Marleigh Andersen, Kirsten Jones, Lauren Jones, Taylor Roy, Vigga Tyson, Jade Browne and Yahsenah Leo; and forwards Charlotte Nairns, Hana Bronstein and Chaney Smith. The head coach is Claudia Lombard.
V.I. Road Race Nationals rescheduled for Sunday
The V.I. Road Race National Championships, which had been scheduled for Aug. 15, were postponed because of Tropical Storm Grace. It has been rescheduled for Sunday.
In the Road Race Nationals, riders will start from the parking lot at the former Café Kaleidoscope on Southside Road. The Elite division riders will cover 51 miles, Expert division 40 miles, Sport division 30 miles, and Masters and Women’s divisions 15 miles.
Race-day registration will be held from 6:15-6:45 a.m. Helmets must be worn in order to participate, and under V.I. Health Department guidelines, all participants must wear face coverings at all times except when racing.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each division. Finishers awards will also be presented. For more information, call 340-643-6420.
3X3 basketball series begins in November
The 3X3 Basketball Organization will hold a series of 3-on-3 basketball tournaments for boys and men’s teams beginning in November.
The 3X3 Basketball Organization, a member of the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation, will hold three tournaments each on St. Croix and St. Thomas under International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3X3 rules.
According to organizers, the purpose of the tournament series is to qualify teams through FIBA’s point system for regional, national and international FIBA 3X3 tournaments.
Each tournament will have two divisions — boys 19-under and men’s open — although tournament officials said that they are considering expanding into girls and women’s divisions based on interest.
Team rosters can have no more than four players, with no coaches or other individuals in the players’ area during tournament play.
The first tournaments will be held Nov. 19-20 on St. Croix, and Jan. 14-17 on St. Thomas. Tournament locations and the full schedule have not been announced yet.
For more information, call 340-473-3561 or email 3x3basketballvi@gmail.com.
— To submit items for The Daily News’ Local Sports Roundup, email bkiser@dailynews.vi. Items on upcoming events should be submitted at least two weeks in advance, with contact information on the event’s organizers.