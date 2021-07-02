USVI wins 1st game at Caribbean Baseball Cup
The U.S. Virgin Islands won its first game in the Caribbean Baseball Cup tournament Wednesday, smacking four home runs in a 10-5 upset victory over Peru at Tio Daou Ballpark in Willemstad, Curacao.
Jahleel Sewer connected for two of the USVI’s four homers, driving in four runs and scoring three times. Kyle Lamotta went 3 for 4 with a three-run homer, and Conroy Samuel III added a two-run homer. Lamotta also scored three runs, and Samuel scored twice.
Sergio Santiago (1-1) got the win for the U.S. Virgin Islands (1-2), giving up five runs (three of those earned) off nine hits in six innings, with five strikeouts and two walks. Roberto Solo pitched the final three innings to get the save.
Alonso Tenya (0-1) took the loss for Peru (2-2), who allowed five runs off six hits in 4 1/3 innings, with five strikeouts and two walks.
Island Mixx 16U wraps play at AAU Nationals
St. Thomas’ In The Zone Athletic Club and its junior volleyball team, Island Mixx 16U, recently competed in the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2021 AAU National Championships, which concluded Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.
Island Mixx 16U finished tied for 176th out of 187 teams in the 16 Classic division, compiling a 3-7 record in four days of competition.
Team members are Alivia Arroyo, Atherleah Bruno, Sapphire Cruz, Tianna Davis, Brooklyn Donovan, Natalia Figueroa, Layla Howard, Angeline Nairns, Nikaya Sarauw, Paris Stuart and Zyla Toussaint. The head coach is Mark Daniel, and assistant coaches are Anjolie Bodden, Ivan Figueroa and Nalani Figueroa.
Island Mixx 16U struggled in its opening day of pool play Saturday, going 0-3 with losses to Pennsylvania’s PGH Elite 16 Premier (25-15, 25-14), Florida’s ST7 16U ERREA (25-6, 25-9) and Florida’s OVA 16 White (23-25, 25-23, 15-11).
Things went better Sunday, as Island Mixx 16U won its first match, beating Illinois’ Empower 16U Fierce 25-18, 25-23. However, they lost their final two matches, to Illinois’ EVC 16 National (25-6, 25-19) and to Florida’s Flying Fish 14-Dill (25-4, 25-7).
On the final day of pool play Monday, Island Mixx 16U had its best day, going 2-1 with wins over Louisiana’s NOLA United 16-2 (25-9, 25-16) and South Carolina’s Upward Stars 16S Hannah (25-22, 25-22). The loss came against South Carolina’s Sumter VBC 16 OJ (25-22, 27-25).
In the elimination round Tuesday, Island Mixx 16U lost its opening match to Michigan’s Legacy 16-Elite East 25-16, 25-16.