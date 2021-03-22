USVISA clarifies rules for fans attending match
Fans planning to attend the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying match between the U.S. Virgin Islands National Team and Antigua and Barbuda must follow revised COVID-19 guidelines, event officials announced Sunday.
In a press release issued by the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association on Sunday, event officials clarified the rules that spectators attending the Saturday, March 27, match, must follow before entering the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
The guidelines, according to the USVISA release, follow rules developed between the USVISA and the Virgin Islands Health Department. The match will be the first event to allow spectators in the territory since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in mid-March 2020.
The revised guidelines for attending the match are:
• All tickets must be purchased in advance, along with registering each individual purchasing tickets, at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/145487843055.
• The full name, date of birth and working telephone numbers and email addresses for each person buying tickets must be provided at the time of purchase.
• A valid government-issued identification and proof of COVID-19 vaccinations will be necessary for entrance to the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
• Face coverings will be mandatory for entry to the Complex, and must be worn at all times.
• Persons who have bought tickets must also submit their names, dates of birth and cell phone numbers to the USVISA by email at USVISoccer@gmail.com by 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. Failure to submit that information by the deadline will result in cancellation of the tickets and refund of the purchase price.
For more information, contact the USVI Soccer Association at 340-719-9707 or by email at USVISASoccer@gmail.com, or visit the organization’s Facebook page.
St. Croix teen duo win VICF’s Two-Person Time Trial
A pair of St. Croix teenagers came away with the top prize from Sunday’s Virgin Islands Cycling Federation Two-Person Time Trial.
Mikey Dizon-Bumann and Danielky Cedeno, both 17, won the Elite division title, completing the 18-mile course — starting at Ha’Penny Beach to the halfway point at the Divi Carina Bay Resort and back — in 46 minutes and 40 seconds.
Second went to David Parris and Glenn Massiah, who finished in 49:45, just over three minutes behind Dizon-Bumann and Cedeno. Joey Swanson and Alex Betancourt were third in 51:17.
Other division finishers were:
• In the Expert division, Jerry Remie and Ralph Bartlett won the division in 55:44. Troy Holloway and Catherine Seguin were second in 57:41, edging Juancito Gario and Valentino Gario by one second (57:42).
• In the Sport division, Alvin Thomas and James Meyers won the division in 59:01, beating Luke Defour and Celo Jacobs by nine seconds (59:10). Randall Maynard and Mario Butcher were third in 1 hour, 7 minutes and 29 seconds.
• In the Masters division, John Hourihan and Tom Keery won the division in 57:16.
The next event on the VICF’s calendar is the DVSAC Ride Out, scheduled for Thursday, April 8, at 7 p.m. All cyclists are asked to have their bikes ready for an evening ride, with headlights and tail lights.
The next competitive event is the VICF’s Triple Bypass, scheduled for Sunday, April 11, at 7 a.m.
For more information, call the V.I. Cycling Federation at 340-643-6420.
SPRD to hold girls softball clinic on St. Croix
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department will hold a series of girls softball clinics on St. Croix in late March.
The clinics are scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at the D.C. Canegata Ballpark fields.
They will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The clinics are open to girls players ages 13-18, and all participants will be required to follow the clinic’s COVID-19 guidelines.
For more information or to register, email Jamilah.henry@hpr.vi.gov, or pick up a registration form at the SPRD offices in Sion Farm or Estate Whim.
Zero Tolerance Basketball begins doughnut sale
Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization of St. Thomas is now taking orders for its spring Krispy Kreme doughnut fundraiser.
Orders will be taken through April 7, with delivery scheduled for April 19-20.
To place an order or get more information, call 340-626-4420, 340-344-3070, 340-998-0489 or 340-998-3310.
