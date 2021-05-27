USVISA sets squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has unveiled its 23-man squad for the upcoming second group of first-round matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Americas Qualifiers.
The USVI National Team will play Montserrat at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Panamerica Stadium in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic. The U.S. Virgin Islands will then host El Salvador at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
Making up the USVI squad for the second group of games are goalkeepers Lionel Brown, Whelan Joseph and Dylan Ramos; forwards Arthbert William, Julius Brown, Ramesses McGuiness, Rakeem Joseph and Asanti Herring; midfielders Grant Farrell, MacDonald Taylor, Jimson St. Louis, Nakeeme Julian and Tony Herring; and defenders Axel Bartsch, Dusty Good, Jake Iller, Mahari Cortijo, John Engerman, Joshua Ramos, Kassall Greene, Karson Kendall, Jacob Borden and Zahmyre Harris.
Heading the USVI staff will be head coach Gilberto Damiano. His assistant coaches will be Dale Richards, Roberto DaSilva and Connor Talbot (goalkeepers).
The U.S. Virgin Islands is currently 0-2-0 in Group A, losing to Antigua and Barbuda 3-0 on March 27 and to Grenada 1-0 on March 30.
El Salvador (1-0-1, four points) is currently tied with Antigua and Barbuda (1-0-1, four points) atop the Group A standings, with Grenada (1-1-0, three points) a close second. Montserrat is 0-0-2 (two points), having tied both of its matches.
Only the top team in each of the six groups advances to the second round. From there, the top three teams join the top five CONCACAF teams — Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Honduras — in a home-and-away, round-robin series. The top three finishers qualify for the World Cup, and the fourth-place team advances to the inter-confederation playoffs.
Tickets for the June 5 match on St. Croix are available online at www.eventbrite.com, at $20 per person for adults and $10 for children under age 12.
Under the territory’s COVID-19 regulations, only people who can show proof of having received a COVID vaccination will be allowed into the stadium, and wearing masks will be required.
For more information, call 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
Silly Sockathon set for Sunday on St. Croix
The Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation will hold a free youth duathlon, the Silly Sockathon, on Sunday morning on St. Croix.
The run-bike-run event will be held at the Susana Ocasio Santana Park at Altona Lagoon in Gallow’s Bay, and is open to boys and girls ages 5-15, with the competition broken up into four age groups.
The age 5-6 division will run ¼ mile, bike ½ mile, then run a final ¼ mile. The age 7-8 division will run ¼ mile, bike 1 mile, then finish with a ½-mile run. The age 9-11 division will run ½ mile, bike 1 mile, then finish with a ½-mile run. The age 12-15 division will have the longest course — a ½-mile run, a 3-mile bike ride, finishing with a 1-mile run. Helmets and shoes must be worn while riding the bikes.
Ribbons will be presented to finishers, and snacks will be given to all participants. Goody bags will also be given to the first 35 participants to register.
Registration will be held race morning from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. While there is no fee to participate, a parent or guardian must fill out the registration form. Children without bikes need to call 340-513-2707 in advance to reserve a bike. In addition, parents and children must wear masks, and can only remove them while competing or eating.