V.I. Cycling Federation holding 1st race Sunday
The Virgin Islands Cycling Federation will hold its first race of the 2021 season on Sunday morning on St. Croix.
The nine-mile individual time trial will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday at the east end of the Divi Carina Bay Resort and Casino in Christiansted.
The race course will travel south and west along South Shore Road, with the finish line at the pillars to Ha’Penny Beach on Southside Road.
Cyclists taking part in the individual time trial will begin at one-minute intervals, with race times calculated from the start and finish times of each rider.
Bicycles with aerobars may be used, but helmets must be worn by riders and no drafting will be allowed.
Participants can register on race day in the parking lot of the Divi Carina Bay Resort and Casino early Sunday morning, with signups closing promptly at 6:45 a.m.
Under the VICF’s COVID-19 protocols, all cyclists must wear face coverings until they begin their individual time trial. Disposable masks will be available at the finish line.
Participants are also asked to practice social distancing while at the registration table and before and after the race.
For more information on the race or the V.I. Cycling Federation, call 340-643-6420.
— Daily News Staff