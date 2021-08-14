V.I. cycling championships this weekend on St. Croix
The Virgin Islands Cycling Federation will wrap up its 2021 race schedule with its two major championship races this weekend on St. Croix.
The V.I. Time Trial National Championship will be held this morning, and the V.I. Road Racing National Championship will be held Sunday morning.
The Time Trial Nationals will begin at 7 a.m. today at the entrance to Randall “Doc” James Race Track near Rohlsen Airport. Individual cyclists will start at one-minute intervals around the “airport loop,” a six-mile course on roads surrounding the airport.
Elite division cyclists will complete four laps (24 miles), while all over divisions — Expert, Sport, Masters and Women — will do two laps (12 miles) on the airport loop.
In the Road Race Nationals, riders will start from the parking lot at the former Café Kaleidoscope on Southside Road. The Elite division riders will cover 50 miles, Expert division 40 miles, Sport division 30 miles, and Masters and Women’s divisions 15 miles.
Race-day registration for both events will be held from 6:15-6:45 a.m. each day. Helmets must be worn in order to participate, and under V.I. Health Department guidelines, all participants must wear face coverings at all times except when racing.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each division in both races. Finishers awards will also be presented. For more information, call 340-643-6420.
USVI women finish 3rd in Turks and Caicos tourney
The U.S. Virgin Islands senior women’s national soccer team finished third in a four-team friendly tournament during the Turks and Caicos Islands Football Association’s Women’s Football Festival, which concluded Aug. 2 in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands.
The USVI Women’s National Team went 2-1-0 in its three friendly matches, with both wins over host team Turks and Caicos Islands in the opening match and the third-place match. The U.S. Virgin Islands’ loss came against the Cayman Islands, which went on to win the tournament title with a 3-0-0 record.
In the opening match, won by the USVI 2-1 on July 29, the Lady Dashing Eagles had to rally from an early deficit to get the win.
Turks and Caicos Islands took the early lead on Irener Moline’s goal in the fifth minute, but the U.S. Virgin Islands put together a pair of goals in a 10-minute span in the closing stages of the first half.
A goal by veteran USVI midfielder Zola Kaza in the 35th minute tied the match, and midfielder Lynnet Alamo put the Lady Eagles ahead with her score in the 44th minute.
The U.S. Virgin Islands was shut out by the Cayman Islands 5-0 on Aug. 1, with the Caymans getting two goals from Molly Kehoe and one score each by Neesah Godet, Susani Lucas and Ethana Villalobos.
The USVI closed out the tournament with a 3-1 victory over the Turks and Caicos Islands in the third-place match Aug. 2.
Kaza’s second goal of the tournament, this one coming in the 13th minute, put the Lady Eagles ahead 1-0 at the end of the half. Forward Maia Tolud added an insurance goal in the 55th minute and defender Jayda Browne did the same in the 66th minute.
Keimari Simons ended the shutout when she scored in the 78th minute for Turks and Caicos Islands.