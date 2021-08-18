V.I. Road Race Nationals rescheduled for Aug. 22
The V.I. Road Race National Championships, which had been scheduled for Sunday, were postponed because of Tropical Storm Grace. It has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 22.
In the Road Race Nationals, riders will start from the parking lot at the former Café Kaleidoscope on Southside Road. The Elite division riders will cover 51 miles, Expert division 40 miles, Sport division 30 miles, and Masters and Women’s divisions 15 miles.
Race-day registration will be held from 6:15-6:45 a.m. Helmets must be worn in order to participate, and under V.I. Health Department guidelines, all participants must wear face coverings at all times except when racing.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each division. Finishers awards will also be presented. For more information, call 340-643-6420.
3X3 basketball series begins in November
The 3X3 Basketball Organization will hold a series of 3-on-3 basketball tournaments for men’s and women’s teams beginning in November.
The 3X3 Basketball Organization, a member of the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation, will hold three tournaments each on St. Croix and St. Thomas under International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3X3 rules.
According to organizers, the purpose of the tournament series is to qualify teams through FIBA’s point system for regional, national and international FIBA 3X3 tournaments.
Each tournament will have two divisions — boys 19-under and men’s open — although tournament officials said that they are considering expanding into girls divisions based on interest.
Team rosters can have no more than four players, with no coaches or other individuals in the players’ area during tournament play.
The first tournaments will be held Nov. 19-20 on St. Croix, and Jan. 14-17 on St. Thomas. Tournament locations have not been announced yet.
For more information, call 340-473-3561 or email 3x3basketballvi@gmail.com.