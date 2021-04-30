V.I. swimmers racing this weekend in Florida
Two groups of swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands will compete in a pair of major swim events this weekend in Florida.
A group of 14 swimmers from the St. Croix Dolphins Swim Team are entered in the 2021 Go for the Gold Invitational meet, a two-day regional meet that begins Saturday at the North County Aquatic Center in Sebastian, Fla.
Meanwhile, four members of the USVI National Team have traveled to Clermont, Fla., to take part in the 2021 UANA Tokyo Qualifier, a four-day meet which began Thursday night at the Orlando Health-National Training Center.
St. Croix’s Natalia Kuipers, who just completed her freshman season at Bryant University, is entered in four events: the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle, 200-meter freestyle, 400-meter freestyle and 800-meter freestyle.
Kuipers’ teammate at Bryant, St. Croix’s Matthew Mays, is entered in three events: the men’s 100-meter backstroke, 200-meter individual medley and 200-meter butterfly.
St. Croix native Adriel Sanes, who is transferring from the University of Denver to Auburn University for his graduate year, is entered in four events: men’s 50-meter breaststroke, 100-meter breaststroke, 200-meter breaststroke and 100-meter freestyle.
St. Thomas’ Max Wilson is entered in six events: the men’s 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter freestyle and 200-meter backstroke.
Competing in the Go for the Gold meet in the 13-over divisions are:
• Y’Zell Bengoa (boys 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter freestyle).
• Michael Dizon-Bumann (boys 200-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter breaststroke, 400-meter freestyle).
• Evan Dykstra (boys 100-meter breaststroke, 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter breaststroke, 400-meter freestyle).
• Gaby Evora (girls 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter breaststroke, 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter breaststroke).
• Morgan Garner (girls 50-meter freestyle, 400-meter individual medley, 200-meter individual medley, 200-meter backstroke, 200-meter butterfly).
• Kaeden Gleason (boys 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter freestyle, 400-meter freestyle).
• Lu Joseph (girls 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter freestyle, 200-meter backstroke).
Competing in the Go for the Gold meet in the 12-under divisions are:
• Madelyn Donnelly (girls 50-meter butterfly, 100-meter breaststroke, 50-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley, 50-meter breaststroke).
• Teague Gleason (boys 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter butterfly, 50-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke).
• Daryan Maynard (boys 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter butterfly, 50-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly).
• Diella Maynard (girls 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter butterfly, 50-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley, 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter butterfly).
• Riley Miller (girls 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter butterfly, 50-meter freestyle, 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke).
• Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer (boys 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter butterfly, 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter butterfly).
• Sanay Von Schilling-Royer (boys 100-meter backstroke, 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke).
USVISA’s St. Vincent relief effort wraps up today
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s relief drive to benefit the victims of the La Soufriere volcano on the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will wrap up taking donations today.
The volcanic eruption on April 9 forced the evacuation of more than 16,000 people, and continuing eruptions have covered the islands in volcanic ash.
Donations will be accepted through today at the USVI Soccer Association offices at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix, and at the Viking Corporation (located behind Schneider Hospital) on St. Thomas.
Donations will be accepted between 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Requested supplies are diapers, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food items and bottled water.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, all donated items must be new and unused or unopened.
For more information, contact the USVI Soccer Association at 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
Richards in top 10 among U.S.’s best coaches voting
St. Thomas native John A. “Allie” Richards III has moved into the top 10 in voting for the United States’ best tennis coaches by cable network Tennis Channel.
Voting for the Tennis Channel’s “Top Tennis Coach in America” award is currently being held online at www.tennis.com. Individuals can vote once a day until May 2.
V.I. Firearms and Gun Club to hold 3-gun contest
The Virgin Islands Firearms and Gun Club will hold its first 3-gun shooting competition on Saturday, May 15.
Registration for the competition, which will be held quarterly, is currently underway. The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize.
To register or for more information, call 340-514-8663.