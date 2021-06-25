USVI volleyball teams compete at AAU Nationals
Two youth volleyball teams from the U.S. Virgin Islands recently competed in the Amateur Athletic Union’s 48th annual Junior National Championships in Orlando, Fla.
Both the V.I. Storm with the Jestorce Volleyball Club and Island Mixx 14U with the In The Zone Athletic Club competed in the girls 14-under Classic division at the Nationals, held June 18-21 at the Orange County Convention Center.
The Storm went 4-5 in three rounds of group play despite not having played a competitive match in more than a year, then advanced to the semifinals of its consolation group before being eliminated, finishing in a four-way tie for 167th out of 189 teams.
Meanwhile, Island Mixx 14U went 0-9 in group play, then lost its opening match in the elimination round to finish in a three-way tie for 187th.
In the opening day of group play June 18, the Storm went 0-3, losing to Florida’s Miami Selection 14 Adidas Silver 25-8, 25-13; Illinois’ Sports Performance 14 Red 25-6, 25-23; and to Texas’ Texas Image 14 Asics Black 25-19, 26-24.
The Storm won its first match during the second day of group play June 19, beating Illinois’ Top Flight 14 Sigma 12-25, 25-17, 15-13. However, they also lost to North Carolina’s Slammers 14U 25-20, 25-22, and to Illinois’ Chicago Elite 14 Premier 25-13, 25-22.
In the final day of group play June 20, the Storm went undefeated, beating Illinois’ Empower 14U Heat 25-20, 25-18; Illinois’ MOD Elite G14 White 20-25, 25-18, 15-8; and Florida’s 13/14 Hunters Creek 25-14, 25-20.
In the elimination round’s Opal division June 21, the Storm won its opening match, beating Indiana’s EU U14-Ivory 25-22, 21-25, 16-14; then lost in the semifinals to Florida’s MVA 14 Chala 16-25, 25-15, 16-14.
As for Island Mixx U14, they opened with three straight losses — to Florida’s Tampa North U14 25-1, 25-17; Illinois’ Digtown 14 Red 25-11, 25-12; and Puerto Rico’s ProZone Volleyball 14U-Classic 25-14, 25-3.
Things didn’t get better on the second day, with losses to Illinois’ Digtown 14 White 25-13, 25-18; Florida’s Lighthouse Volleyball 14 25-19, 25-2; and Florida’s IRE 14 25-13, 25-22. Or on the third day, with losses to Indiana’s EU U14-Ivory 26-24, 25-9; Florida’s JJVA 14 Tyler 25-20, 25-16; and Florida’s Gulf Coast 14 Cyan 25-18, 23-25, 15-8.
In the elimination round in the Aquamarine division, Island Mixx 14U lost to Florida’s 13/14 Hunters Crek 19-25, 25-14, 15-12.
V.I. SPRD holding weekly football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department is holding a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning in mid-June.
The six-week camp will run through July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Non-contact drills – which include position drills, one-on-one sessions, classroom lectures, and weight and speed training — will take place during the camps, which are open to students ages 12-18.
The registration fee is $125 per student. For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.
Buccaneer holding junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players beginning this month and running through July.
The camps has three more sessions scheduled, running Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15.
The next session will be held through July 2, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and for ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
The second session will be held from July 5-16, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
The final session will be held July 19-30, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
The registration fee is $200 per session for players ages 4-7 and $250 per session for ages 8-up.
To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.