VIGFC postpones July Open kids fishing tourney
The Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club has postponed its annual July Open kids fishing tournament, which was to have taken place today, to a later date, officials announced Friday.
The July Open was to be held at IGY’s American Yacht Harbor in Red Hook on the East End of St. Thomas. However, the rising levels of seaweed and other considerations led tournament organizers to postpone the event.
“We’ve been watching the situation with the sargassum weed for the past couple of weeks,” Kelvin Bailey Jr., president of the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club, said in a prepared release. “Unfortunately, even if we removed all the seaweed, it would still take time for the oxygen levels of the water and fish populations to return. For this reason, and out of an abundance of caution due to a variety of factors, we felt it best to postpone this popular annual event until this fall.”
For more information about the future date, call 340-775-9144, email usvigfc@gmail.com or visit www.vigfc.com.
Donald’s Challenge Road Race set for Sunday
The Virgin Islands Cycling Federation will hold its annual Donald’s Challenge Road Race on Sunday morning on St. Croix.
The race will start and finish at the entrance of Ha’Penny Beach on Southside Road in St. Croix.
The seven-mile course will go from Ha’Penny Beach heading west to Cane Garden, with a turnaround heading east to Castle Nugent, then another turnaround for the run back to Ha’Penny Beach.
Racing will be held in six divisions — Elite riders will go six laps (42 miles), Expert riders four laps (28 miles), Sport, Masters and Women riders two laps (14 miles), and Juniors one lap (seven miles). All riders must wear helmets.
Race-day registration will be held from 6:15-6:45 a.m., with racing beginning at 7 a.m. All attendees must wear a face covering before and after the race, and are asked to maintain social distancing. For more information, call 340-643-6420.
Baseball clinic set for St. Croix in early August
A series of baseball clinics involving two former Major League players from the U.S. Virgin Islands will be held in early August on St. Croix.
The clinics will be led by Christiansted native Jerry Browne, who played for four MLB teams between 1986-1995, and St. Croix native Midre Cummings, who played for seven MLB teams between 1993-2005 and won a World Series ring with Arizona in 2001.
Clinics for players ages 8-12 will be held Aug. 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Reinholdt Jackson Ball Park, and Aug. 7 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at D.C. Canegata Ball Park.
For players ages 13-21, clinics will be held Aug. 5-6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Aug. 7 from 1-4 p.m. at D.C. Canegata Ball Park.
The registration fee is $5 per player. Participants can register at Reinholdt Jackson Ball Park, D.C. Canegata Ball Park or the St. Croix office of the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department. Interested parties can also call 340-773-0160 or email Jamilah.henry@hpr.vi.gov.
Buccaneer holding junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players running through the end of July.
The camp has one more session scheduled, running Monday through Friday, and are open to ages 4-15. Each day’s sessions will run from 8-9 a.m. for ages 4-7, from 9-11 a.m. for ages 8-11, and from 2-4 p.m. for ages 12-15.
The final session will be held through July 30. The fee is $200 for ages 4-7 and $250 for ages 8-up. To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.