Wilson sets two V.I. age-group records at St. Thomas meet
St. Thomas teenager Max Wilson set two U.S. Virgin Islands national age-group records during the St. Thomas Swimming Association’s meet Saturday at the St. Thomas Aquatic Center on the East End of St. Thomas.
Wilson, 15, set records in the boys 50-meter 11-over freestyle of 23.62 seconds, and in the boys 100-meter 11-over backstroke in 56.39 seconds. Both records had been held by St. Croix’s Matthew Mays, now a senior on Bryant University’s swim team, in 2015.
The record-setting events were among the three events Wilson won during Saturday’s meet, the STSA’s final event before next month’s V.I. National Championships.
Wilson also won the boys 11-over 100-meter freestyle.
In all, six swimmers recorded three event wins during the one-day meet: Wilson, Jackson Lowe and Quinnton Caines on the boys side; and Gabriella Brunt, Zoe Danet and Lisa Melwani on the girls side.
Brunt, 14, won in the girls 11-over 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter backstroke and 100-meter freestyle.
Danet, 8, won in the girls 8-under 50-meter freestyle, 25-meter freestyle and 25-meter breaststroke.
Melwani, 9, won in the girls 9-10 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter breaststroke and 100-meter freestyle.
Lowe, 6, won in the boys 8-under 50-meter freestyle, 25-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle.
Caines, 10, won in the boys 9-10 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke.
The only other repeat winner Saturday was Veronica Leinenbach, 13, who won twice — in the girls 11-over 50-meter breaststroke and 100-meter individual medley.
Other event winners were:
• Kyra Odlum, 17 (girls 11-under 50-meter butterfly)
• Sylvia Brown, 6 (girls 8-under 50-meter breaststroke).
• Ellie Brooks, 6 (girls 8-under 25-meter backstroke).
• Ray Martinez, 11 (boys 11-over 50-meter breaststroke).
• Ky Odlum, 17 (boys 11-over 50-meter butterfly).
• Fillemon Wakuwile, 22 (boys 11-over 100-meter butterfly).
• Bryce Richardson, 10 (boys 9-10 50-meter breaststroke).
• Jack Brooks, 8 (boys 8-under 25-meter butterfly).
• Zion John Baptiste, 9 (boys 9-10 50-meter butterfly).
The V.I. Nationals are scheduled for Nov. 21-22 at the St. Thomas Aquatic Center. For more information, call 340-779-7872 or visit the STSA’s website at www.sttswimming.com.
St. Croix Open tennis tourney set for December
Registration is now open for the 2020 Clinical Lab/St. Croix Open Tennis Championships, scheduled for early December on St. Croix.
The tournament will be held Dec. 3-13, with all matches played at the Tennis Club of St. Croix outside of Christiansted in the Beeston Hill community.
Entries are being accepted in the following divisions: men’s A and B singles, women’s A and B singles, mixed A and B doubles, men’s A, B and 50-over doubles, and women’s A, B and 50-over doubles.
The registration deadline is 6 p.m. Nov. 30.
To register or for more information, email ddewild@attglobal.net.
Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization donut sale
The Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization is currently taking orders for Krispy Kreme glazed donuts as part of its Christmas fundraiser.
The donuts will cost $15 per dozen, and will be delivered on Dec. 23-24.
For more information or to place an order, call 340-626-4420, 340-998-0489 or 340-998-3310.
