Wilson wins twice, sets three V.I. records at meet
St. Thomas teen Max Wilson won two events and set three U.S. Virgin Islands records over the weekend at the International Swim Coaches Association’s 2021 International Senior Cup meet in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The 16-year-old Wilson set two USVI records in winning the men’s 16-under 50-meter backstroke final on Friday, and also won in the men’s 16-under 200-meter backstroke on Thursday.
Wilson’s winning time in the 50-meter backstroke of 26.63 seconds not only beat the USVI age-group record of 27.57, formerly held by Matthew Mays since 2016, but bested the national open record of 27.17 set by Olympian Rex Tullius in 2015.
Wilson’s third USVI record came in the men’s 16-under 100-meter freestyle on Saturday, where he finished 11th in 52.56. That broke a 14-year-old USVI age-group record of 53.13 seconds, set by Olympic swimmer Brandon Whitehurst in 2007.
Wilson’s other gold medal came Thursday in the men’s 16-under 200-meter backstroke, which he won in 2 minutes, 8.22 seconds.
He came close to adding a third medal during the four-day meet, only to finish fourth in the men’s 16-under 100-meter backstroke in 59.23 seconds, just a quarter-second behind third-place finisher Lucca Battaglini (58.98).
Wilson also finished 10th in the men’s 16-under 50-meter freestyle in 24.87 seconds.
D’Amour places fifth in Olympic qualifying tourney
St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour just missed out on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics over the weekend by finishing fifth in the Continental Qualifying Tournament on Saturday in Monterrey, Mexico.
The 19-year-old D’Amour, competing in the men’s recurve division, had advanced to the quarterfinals of the Olympic qualifier, from which three competitors would earn spots in the Tokyo Games.
However, D’Amour — seeded seventh — would lose to second-seeded Jorge Antonio Enriquez Norena of Colombia in the quarterfinals 6-4. Enriquez Norena would go on to win the tournament, beating Chile’s Andres Aguilar in the final 6-5.
Aguilar would take the silver medal, while the bronze medal went to Mexico’s Luis Alvarez, a 6-0 winner over Colombia’s Andres Pila in the third-place match.
According to D’Amour’s father, Kevin D’Amour, he has one last shot at earning an Olympic berth at the Final World Individual Qualification Tournament, held in conjunction with the World Cup event in Paris, France, on June 18-21. Two berths for the Tokyo Games will be up for grabs at the qualifier.
Krygsveld second in Optis at ‘21 Miami Sailing Week
St. Thomas teen Tanner Krygsveld finished second overall in the Optimist championship class over the weekend at the 2021 Miami Sailing Week regatta, held in Miami.
Krygsveld, 14, finished the two-day regatta with 23 points, three points behind division champ David Coates of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Krygsveld had five top-five finishes and placed no worse than 10th in seven races, but could not overcome Coates, who won twice and finished second in three other races.
Florida sailors took the next three spots in the Opti Championship division — Nathan Pine was third with 42 points, just ahead of Ryan Keenan (43) and Fynn Olsen (47).
Zero Tolerance Basketball begins doughnut sale
Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization of St. Thomas is now taking orders for its spring Krispy Kreme doughnut fundraiser.
Orders will be taken through April 7, with delivery scheduled for April 19-20.
To place an order or get more information, call 340-626-4420, 340-998-0489, 340-344-3070 or 340-998-3310.
