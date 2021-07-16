Zero Tolerance 12th graders in two Florida tourneys
St. Thomas’ Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization Inc. sent its 12th-grade boys team to Florida over the past two weeks for a pair of national-championship level tournaments.
The Zero Tolerance All-Stars played in the Youth Basketball Organization of America’s 12th Grade Boys National Championship, held July 9-12 in Winter Haven, Fla., then in the under-20 division in the AAU World Championship in Orlando, Fla., which began Tuesday and concluded for the team Thursday.
In the YBOA tournament, Zero Tolerance went 1-2 in pool play, which had teams from both the 11th and 12th grade divisions. They opened with a 15-0 forfeit win over KNC Cosmos 12, then lost to the Louisville Titans 11s 67-39 and to Go Harder U 11s 63-37. In the elimination round, Zero Tolerance lost to Comets 12 49-22.
In the AAU tournament, Zero Tolerance went 1-2 in Pool A in the 21-team field. They opened pool play with a 15-0 forfeit win over Dream Team Elite, then lost to Puerto Rico Basketball Blue 65-41 and to North Carolina’s Sandhills Cyclones 63-39.
In the elimination rounds, Zero Tolerance lost to Vermont’s VT Elite 2021 37-33 and to D.C. Elect 17U in a 15-0 forfeit in the consolation round.
VIGFC holding July Open kids fishing tourney July 24
The Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club will hold its annual July Open kids fishing tournament on Saturday, July 24, in Red Hook on the East End of St. Thomas.
The July Open will be held at IGY’s American Yacht Harbor in Red Hook, with the event divided into two time periods — from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — with 100 entries in each period to allow for social distancing. Masks will also be required of all participants.
Entries are open to boys and girls 14 years of age and under, with all participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Each entrants’ catch will be weighed by officials from the V.I. Planning and Natural Resources Department’s Fish and Wildlife Division.
Prizes will be awarded to the top anglers in two age groups — ages 6-under and ages 7-14 — that will include trophies crafted by My Brother’s Workshop, gift certificates, cash and items donated by local businesses.
There is no charge to enter the July Open, and participants can register online at www.vigfc.com.
For more information, call 340-775-9144 or email usvigfc@gmail.com.
V.I. SPRD holding weekly football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department is holding a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas.
The six-week camp will run through July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Non-contact drills — which include position drills, one-on-one sessions, classroom lectures, and weight and speed training — will take place during the camps, which are open to students ages 12-18.
The registration fee is $125 per student. For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.
Buccaneer holding junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players running through July.
The camp has one more sessions scheduled, from July 19-30 on Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15. Each day’s sessions will run from 8-9 a.m. for players ages 4-7, from 9-11 a.m. for ages 8-11, and from 2-4 p.m. for ages 12-15.
The registration fee is $200 per session for players ages 4-7 and $250 per session for ages 8-up.
To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.
