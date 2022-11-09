Long jump and sprint clinics in V.I. this week
A pair of Olympic gold medalists will headline the instructors in the inaugural Under the Sun long jump and sprint clinics being held in the U.S. Virgin Islands this week.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 3:48 am
The clinic — co-sponsored by AAU Track and Field, the V.I. Track and Field Federation and the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department — will begin Thursday with a coaches’ clinic on St. Thomas, followed by athletes’ clinics Friday on St. Thomas and Saturday on St. Croix.
The coaching clinic and St. Thomas athletes clinic will be held at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School track and field facility from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The St. Croix athletes clinic will be held at the Educational Complex High School facility from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The clinics are open to boys and girls ages 5-20, and will cover both the long jump and sprint events such as the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races.
Headlining the instructors are Jason Rouser and LaMont Smith, who were part of the gold-medal winning U.S. team in the 4x400-meter relay at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics; Stanley Holmes, who was among the world’s top-ranked long jumpers in the late 70s and early 80s; and Jason Grimes, a silver medalist in the long jump at the 1993 World Championships.
Registration information is available online at vitrackandfield.com/events, with today set as the deadline to sign up. Registration with the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) is also required.
For more information, visit vitrackandfield.com, call 340-277-1123 or email keithsmithsr@gmail.com.