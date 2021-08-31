Tortola’s Chantel Malone, bouncing back from a disappointing 12th-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics less than a month ago, finished fourth in the women’s long jump in the World Athletics’ Diamond League meet Aug. 26 in Lausanne, Switzerland.
The 29-year-old Malone had a best jump of 6.64 meters (21 feet, 9¼ inches) among the 10 jumpers entered in the Athletissima at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise.
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia, who finished fourth in the Tokyo Games, won the women’s long jump with a best of 6.85 meters (22 feet, 5½ inches). Swedish Olympian Khaddi Sagnia was second, and British Olympian Jazmin Sawyers third.