The Massey Soccer Academy will hold the Massey International Soccer Camp, which will be held July 18-22 at the Antilles School field on St. Thomas.
The five-day camp is open to boys and girls ages 7-18, with instruction provided daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by Massey Academy staff as well from guest coaches Jorge Vasquez, Roger Fortet and Elisardo Rubio, all with the MBP School of Coaches in Barcelona, Spain.
The camp registration fee is $300 per player, and $250 for Massey Academy members. To register or for more information, email masseymbpsoccercamp@gmail.com.