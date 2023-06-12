Massey soccer camp next month at two USVI sites
The Massey Soccer Academy will hold its annual Massey International Soccer Camp next month at sites on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
The St. Thomas camp will be held July 10-14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the Antilles School athletic field, while the St. Croix camp will be held July 17-21 (also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at a site to be determined.
The camps are open to boys and girls ages 7-18, with instructors from the MBP School of Coaches in Barcelona, Spain, working with students at both camps.
The registration fee is $300 per player, and $250 per player for Massey Soccer Academy and Helenites Sports Club members. Financial aid is available for prospective campers.
For more information on the St. Thomas camp, email masseymbpsoccercamp@gmail.com or call 340-244-4045.
For more information on the St. Croix camp, email helenitessc@gmail.com or call 340-643-3570.
— To submit items for The Daily News’ Local Sports Roundup, email bkiser@dailynews.vi. Upcoming events should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.