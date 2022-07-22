St. Thomas native Alex McFarlane, a third-year sophomore pitcher at the University of Miami, was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Monday by the Philadelphia Phillies.
The 6-foot-4 McFarlane, a right-hander, was among six Hurricanes taken over the three-day MLB Draft, going 122nd overall. The six Miami players was the most taken in the first 20 rounds since 2016, and was second-most among Atlantic Coast Conference schools.
Other Miami players drafted were left-handed pitcher Carson Palquist (third round, Colorado Rockies), catcher Maxwell Romero Jr. (ninth round, Washington Nationals), outfielder Jacob Burke (11th round, Chicago White Sox), right-handed pitcher Jake Garland (17th round, Oakland A’s), and relief pitcher Andrew Walters (18th round, Baltimore Orioles).
The approximate signing bonus value for the 122nd pick is $292,800, according to data by MLB.com, which had ranked McFarlane as the 167th-best prospect entering this year’s MLB Draft. McFarlane was the third out of 19 players drafted by the Phillies this year.
The 21-year-old McFarlane had been drafted once before, going in the 25th round (755th overall) to the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2019 draft out of high school at Habersham Central High School in Mt. Airy, Ga., where he moved from St. Thomas to for his senior year.
However, McFarlane opted to go to college at Miami, where in three seasons – including a COVID-19 shortened 2020 freshman season – he compiled a 7-5 record both as a starter and reliever, pitching 91 innings over 49 games (including 12 starts) with a 4.35 earned-run average (ERA), 120 strikeouts and 44 walks.
His best season came in 2022, when McFarlane went 3-2 in 45 innings over 27 appearances with Miami, with a 4.00 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 20 walks as the Hurricanes were the sixth national seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, Miami was eliminated in the first round of the Coral Cables Regional in three games.