St. Thomas native Alex McFarlane, a third-year sophomore pitcher at the University of Miami, was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Monday by the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 6-foot-4 McFarlane, a right-hander, was among six Hurricanes taken over the three-day MLB Draft, going 122nd overall. The six Miami players was the most taken in the first 20 rounds since 2016, and was second-most among Atlantic Coast Conference schools.