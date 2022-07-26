Alex McFarlane in action

Miami right-hander Alex McFarlane, a native of St. Thomas, pitches during the sixth inning of the Hurricanes’ game against Pittsburgh on April 24 at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Fla. McFarlane was picked in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Alex McFarlane in action

 Miami Athletics photo by SAMUEL LEWIS

Ever since he began playing baseball as a youth on St. Thomas, Alex McFarlane always dreamed of, one day, playing in the major leagues.

That dream moved a step closer to reality after McFarlane was taken last week by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.