Tortola native Kyron McMaster shattered his own meet record Sunday in winning the men’s 400-meter hurdles final at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Track and Field Championships in the Bahamas.
McMaster, who won his second straight gold medal for the British Virgin Islands in the event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England earlier this month, repeated as NACAC champion in the 400 hurdles in 47.34 seconds.
That bested McMaster’s own meet record of 48.18 seconds, set in winning the 2018 NACAC Championships in Toronto, Canada. It was also his second-best time in the event, with his personal best of 47.08 seconds set at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.
McMaster held off a pair of American hurdlers to repeat as NACAC champion. Khallifah Rosser took the silver medal in 47.59 seconds, while C.J. Allen claimed the bronze medal in 48.23 seconds.
In results from other British Virgin Islands and U.S. Virgin Islands athletes at the NACAC Championships:
X Tortola native Rikkoi Brathwaite missed out on a medal in the men’s 100-meter dash final Saturday night, but his time was good enough to break a 20-year-old record in the event.
Brathwaite finished fifth in the 100 dash finals in 10.20 seconds, just 0.03 seconds behind Antigua and Barbuda’s Cejhae Greene (10.17 seconds) and 0.07 back of bronze medalist Brandon Carnes of the United States (10.12 seconds).
However, Brathwaite’s time was enough to best the former BVI national record of 10.25 seconds, set by Dion Crabbe on May 12, 2002, at a meet in Starkville, Miss.
X BVI shot putter Eldred Henry finished fourth in the men’s shot put Friday with a best effort of 18.78 meters (61 feet, 7.25 inches). Henry missed out on a medal, finishing behind Jamaica’s O’Dayne Richards for the bronze by 0.62 meters (two feet, 0.5 inches).
X U.S. Virgin Islands shot putter Maia Campbell finished sixth in the women’s shot put Sunday afternoon with a best heave of 14.24 meters (46 feet, 8.75 inches).
X St. Croix native Yashira Rhymer-Stuart finished eighth in the women’s high jump Friday in 1.65 meters (five feet, five inches). The former NCAA Division II champion in the event missed out on tying for sixth by 0.1 meters (four inches), finishing behind Jamaica’s Kimberly Williamson and Canada’s Barbara Bitchoka.
X British Virgin Islands sprinter Kaelyaah Liburd just missed out on advancing to the finals in the women’s 400-meter dash Friday, finishing ninth overall after the semifinal races in 54.88 seconds. Liburd was 2.66 seconds behind Puerto Rico’s Gabrielle Scott, who qualified for the final in 52.22 seconds.
X St. Croix native Malique Smith missed out on competing for a medal in the men’s 400-meter hurdles Friday after he failed to finish his semifinal race.