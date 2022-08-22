Tortola native Kyron McMaster shattered his own meet record Sunday in winning the men’s 400-meter hurdles final at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Track and Field Championships in the Bahamas.

McMaster, who won his second straight gold medal for the British Virgin Islands in the event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England earlier this month, repeated as NACAC champion in the 400 hurdles in 47.34 seconds.