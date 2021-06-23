Nicholas D’Amour has long had a dream of competing in the Olympics.
Now, thanks to a rapid climb in the world archery rankings over the past 3½ months, the St. Thomas native has achieved that goal — but his sights are set on more than just competing.
The 19-year-old D’Amour earned a “white card” — otherwise known as a universality invitation — for next month’s Tokyo Games in the men’s recurve division after the final Olympic qualifying tournament, which concluded Monday in Paris.
“This has been a dream of mine since pretty much the beginning — so this is a dream come true, I guess,” D’Amour said in a telephone interview Tuesday from Paris, where he’s also competing in the third round of the 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup.
“Ever since I got this Olympic bug to try and qualify, it’s been a lot of hard work and training, and working with my coach [Angelo Ruiz]. A lot of hard work has paid off.”
That wasn’t the way D’Amour wanted to punch his ticket to Tokyo — a top-seven finish in the Paris qualifier would have been even better — but he was going, one way or another.
“It’s been a pretty great year for me so far,” D’Amour said. “I had a little bit of a hiccup [at the Paris qualifier], but it wouldn’t have mattered anyway — even if I wasn’t eligible for the universality position, I still would have qualified because of my world ranking.”
D’Amour is currently No. 9 in World Archery’s rankings in the men’s recurve division, and could climb even higher with a high finish in this week’s Archery World Cup event — a four-event series that he currently leads at the halfway point.
That he would be in this position wasn’t even in D’Amour’s thoughts when he first took up archery as a youth, watching his father, Kevin D’Amour, compete in event.
“I was about six years old … and was doing it just for fun,” Nicholas D’Amour said. “Then, when I entered high school, I decided I wanted to be a little more serious with it and start competing. That eventually turned into Olympic aspirations.”
When he first started, D’Amour was competing in the compound bow divisions, where a series of pulleys magnify the bow’s power and accuracy.
But in 2017, he switched from shooting a compound bow to the recurve bow used in Olympic competition.
“I didn’t see much future in shooting the compound,” D’Amour said. “I realized that the Olympics is a big thing I could do, and I wanted to be there. … I wanted to beat all those people some day.”
While D’Amour made the move to the recurve bow four years ago, it’s only been in the past few months that he’s been in position to qualify for the Tokyo Games — and much more.
On March 20, D’Amour was ranked 196th by World Archery; thanks to a run of four straight top-10 finishes — including a career-best silver medal at the 2021 European Grand Prix tournament in Turkey — has moved him up nearly 190 spots in the rankings.
“It wasn’t necessarily a surprise,” D’Amour said of his rapid move up the world rankings. “It’s been a lot of hard work right off the bat, and the hard work never stopped. I continued to grow and grow and grow.
“Once competition started [from the COVID-19 pandemic], I was able to hit the ground running, be better than a lot of people and create a huge surprise that no one really expected.”
Along the way, D’Amour has gone head-to-head against some of the world’s top archers — and more than held his own.
For example, he defeated France’s Jean-Charles Valladont — the silver medalist in the 2016 Rio Games — in a tournament in Guatemala two months ago.
“I’ve beaten a lot of top-ranked archers — I’ve beaten the No. 2 in the world (Turkey’s Mete Gazoz) and the No. 3 in the world (Italy’s Mauro Nespoli),” D’Amour said.
“So not only did I have aspirations to qualify for the Olympics this year, but to also get a medal.”
That’s not D’Amour bragging — with his current top-10 ranking (and one that could improve next week), his name will certainly come up among the medal contenders once the Tokyo Games’ archery competition begins July 23.
“There’s a tension unique to the Olympics, and now I have a different perspective on what that feels like,” D’Amour said. “I know that in the future, I’ll be able to handle it better. It’s a learning process. I think that the next time I’m in this position, like in Tokyo, I’ll be in a much better position.”