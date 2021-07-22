Archery
Nicholas D’Amour, U.S. Virgin Islands, men’s recurve: Probably the best medalist prospect from the USVI since Peter Holmberg’s silver medal in sailing at the 1988 Seoul Games. The 19-year-old St. Thomas resident has made a rapid rise through the world rankings over the last four months — from 196th in mid-March to No. 4 — and has been on the verge of winning several major events. Could that breakthrough come at the Tokyo Games? ODDS: Very Good
Fencing
Daryl Homer, United States, men’s sabre (individual and team): The 31-year-old fencer — who was born on St. Thomas but moved to the Bronx, N.Y., at age 5 — is already an Olympic medalist, taking silver at the 2016 Rio Games. He also won two gold medals at the 2019 Pan American Games. But Homer is currently ranked 17th in the world — down 11 spots from his career best — and he has to get past U.S. teammate Eli Dershwitz, ranked No. 2 in the world. However, a team medal isn’t out of reach. ODDS: Fair
Sailing
Nikki Barnes, United States, women’s 470: The 27-year-old Barnes, who was born on St. Thomas and currently serves in the U.S. Coast Guard, has spent the last three years training with crewmate Lara Dallman-Weiss preparing for Tokyo. But the duo are currently ranked 12th in the world in that class, making their odds of winding up on the medal podium at Enoshima Harbor a tough chore. However, this IS sailing, and strange things can happen on the water. ODDS: Fair
Swimming
Natalia Kuipers, U.S. Virgin Islands, women’s 400-meter freestyle: The 19-year-old Kuipers — a universality selection for the event — is no stranger to international competition, having raced in the FINA World Championships twice, the Junior Worlds, the Junior Olympics and the Pan American Games. But this is the Olympics, and the rising sophomore at Bryant University’s best time in the event — 4 minutes, 39.95 seconds — is still dead last among the 28-swimmer field. ODDS: Slim
Elinah Phillip, British Virgin Islands, women’s 50-meter freestyle: The 21-year-old Tortola native is making her second Olympics appearance, having competed in the 2016 Rio Games. There, the then-16-year-old Phillip finished 48th in the 50 freestyle in 26.26 seconds. The rising junior at Florida International made the Tokyo Games on a universality spot, but she won’t be the slowest swimmer among the 83 entries. Still, the chances for a medal aren’t in Phillip’s favor. ODDS: Slim
Adriel Sanes, U.S. Virgin Islands, men’s 100-meter breaststroke and 200-meter breaststroke: The 22-year-old St. Croix native, whose family moved to Texas in his youth, is the first USVI swimmer to compete in two events since 2004. However, Sanes’ chances of medaling in either the 100 or 200 breaststroke aren’t favorable. While he did made a big jump (more than two seconds) to make the “B” cut for the 200, it would take an even bigger jump (say, 5-6 seconds) to put him in contention. ODDS: Slim
Track and field
Kyron McMaster, British Virgin Islands, men’s 400-meter hurdles: The 24-year-old Tortola native is another Virgin Islander who has pretty good odds of taking home a medal from Tokyo. A gold medalist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, he’s currently ranked fourth in the world in the event, and ran a personal-best 47.50 seconds in early May. While it could be tough to top world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway, a silver or bronze medal isn’t out of the question. ODDS: Very Good
Chantel Malone, British Virgin Islands, women’s long jump: Like her BVI teammate McMaster, the 29-year-old Tortola native has good odds of medaling at the Tokyo Games. A gold medalist at the 2019 Pan American Games, she’s currently ranked eighth in the world. But that’s deceiving — she has the fourth-best jump (7.08 meters) in the world this year, as well as No. 5 (7.07 meters) and No. 6 (7.05 meters), so she’s showing a consistency some of her competitors haven’t shown. ODDS: Very Good
— Bill Kiser