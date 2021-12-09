West Virginia 56, No. 15 UConn 53: West Virginia and No. 15 UConn bruised and fought to the finish, just like old times.
Taz Sherman scored 23 points and West Virginia held on for a 56-53 victory over its former Big East foe on Wednesday night.
The game was part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle and resembled the teams’ typically physical matchups of a decade or so ago. The Mountaineers left the Big East after 17 years to join the Big 12 in 2012.
The Mountaineers (8-1) were terrible at the free throw line but made enough in the closing minute to beat a ranked opponent in their first try this season.
— The Associated Press
Sean McNeil, who missed West Virginia’s last game with a sore back, added 16 points for the Mountaineers.
Short-handed UConn (8-2) was held to a season low in points in its first true road game. Isaiah Whaley led the Huskies with 15 points. R.J. Cole added 14 and Andre Jackson scored 10.
“Tough loss. Hard-fought game. Real physical game and both teams played, I thought, incredibly hard,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “Obviously, really ugly, but based on both of our identities you knew it was going to be a low-scoring game. A real physical defensive struggle.”
It also was a struggle at the free-throw line for West Virginia, which went 12 of 27 (44%), its worst performance of the season.
Coach Bob Huggins said he doesn’t have to tell his players anything about the missed free throws, saying they know where the practice gym is and the older players are great about getting everyone in there to work on their shots.
“There’s only one way you can fix them and that’s go work on them,” Huggins said. “That place is open 24/7 for them.”
For the season, West Virginia is shooting 61% from the line, putting the Mountaineers in the bottom 10 among 350 teams in Division I.
“We’ll fix it,” Sherman said. “It just wasn’t the day today. We’re going to fix it and we’re going to be a better ball club when we start making free throws.”
West Virginia doesn’t have a dominant rebounder after losing double-double machine Derek Culver to the NBA draft last spring. The Mountaineers gave up plenty of extra chances in the paint to UConn, which held a 35-31 rebounding advantage.
After Pauly Paulicap and Sherman each made a free throw to put West Virginia ahead 53-51, UConn missed four shots on the same possession with under a minute left.
Huggins pointed out that, luckily for West Virginia, UConn “got a lot of rebounds, but they didn’t get a lot of second-chance points.”
After West Virginia finally got the ball back, Sherman was fouled, made the first free throw and missed the second. But West Virginia teammate Gabe Osabuohien got the rebound and McNeil was fouled with 17 seconds left. McNeil made two free throws for a 55-51 lead, and UConn’s Isaiah Whaley answered with a tip-in with 7 seconds left.
McNeil was fouled again and made one of two free throws, and Cole missed a 3-point try as time ran out.
Sherman and McNeil each had 13 points in the first half, when there were 10 lead changes. The Mountaineers led 32-29 at halftime.
No. 20 Florida bounces back from stunner, handles UNF 85-55
By MARK LONG AP Sports Writer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton barely slept after Florida’s humbling loss to Texas Southern. He couldn’t stop thinking about everything the Gators did wrong — turnovers, defensive lapses, less-than-ideal shots.
He surely will get a better night’s rest now.
Castleton had a career-high 26 points to go along with eight rebounds, Myreon Jones added 14 points and No. 20 Florida ended a two-game skid with a 85-55 victory against North Florida on Wednesday night.
Coming off a stunning home loss to previously winless Texas Southern on Monday, the Gators (7-2) dominated from the opening tip and improved to 27-0 all time against the Ospreys (2-9).
Castleton was a key contributor in the latest one. He was 9-of-17 shooting and made 8 of 11 from the free-throw line. He chipped in two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
“Colin was really good,” coach Mike White said. “He was aggressive. He imposed his will on the interior. It started with the way he approached his defensive effort.”
It really started two night earlier with one of the biggest upsets in school history. The Gators held a lengthy team meeting Tuesday in which players spoke, took ownership and even offered constructive criticism to one another.
“Just beating ourselves up,” said Castleton, who admittedly took the loss personally. “We just didn’t do what we’re supposed to. But that’s in the past. We got to stop talking about that loss. We got to move on.”
It’ll be a lot easier now.
“It helped a lot just to get that bad feeling out of us, just to get back on this winning streak that we started and just to show people like that wasn’t us on Monday,” Jones said.
The Gators opened the second half with a 12-0 run that turned an 18-point lead into a laugher. Florida’s press forced turnovers early and often that led to easy baskets and free throws. White’s team ended the night with a season-high 21 steals.
“We were back in character, played to our identity,” White said.
It was a much different performance than the Gators showed two nights earlier in the O’Connell Center, where a lackluster effort led to an embarrassing loss against a 23 1/2-point underdog that could drop them from the rankings. White thought there was some carryover from losing at Oklahoma last week.
Florida responded Wednesday with crisper passes, better shots and cleaner possessions on both ends.
Austin Appleby finished with 13 points for Florida.
Jarius Hicklen led North Florida with 16 points. Jadyn Parker added 12 points and nine rebounds.