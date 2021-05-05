When Adriel Sanes first made the U.S. Virgin Islands national swim team at age 12, his thoughts immediately turned to one day swimming in the Olympics.
“Ever since I made the National Team, that was obviously a goal,” the now-22-year-old Sanes said. “But as I grew up and started swimming faster, I started to realize that it was an actual goal that could be achieved.”
Well, the St. Croix native is going to get that chance, qualifying for the Tokyo Summer Games after turning in what he called a “mindblowing” swim Saturday at the 2021 UANA Tokyo Qualifier meet in Florida.
In a special time trial session at the end of Saturday’s events, Sanes posted a time of 2 minutes, 12.59 seconds in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke — nearly two seconds faster than the time he posted in the 200 breaststroke finals just a couple hours earlier.
Not only did Sanes shatter his own USVI long-course record of 2:14.45 — set in the 200 breaststroke finals — but it easily surpassed the Olympic “B” qualifying time of 2:14.26.
That means Sanes will be packing his bags for the Tokyo Games, scheduled for July 23-Aug. 8.
“He’s been working hard … but he surprised himself in how well he did,” said USVI National Team coach John Vasbinder, who was in Florida with Sanes.
And, yes, Sanes agreed — he was the most surprised person at the Orlando Health National Training Center pool that night.
“It for sure did,” Sanes said of his record-shattering swim. “In my mind, I was telling myself, ‘OK, just break 2:14, just get the cut.’ ” That’s all I needed to do, just drop 0.2 [seconds], that shouldn’t be too hard. But for me to drop nearly two seconds, I was just mindblown, to be honest. I thought, ‘where did this come from?’
“I guess I was just that determined to get my cut time, and it happened that I dropped another two seconds.”
Qualifying for the Olympics capped what had been a tumultuous 14 months for Sanes, who missed out on competing in last year’s NCAA Championships, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That fall, Sanes was among more than three dozen members of the University of Denver’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams that were suspended from team activities for the semester for attending an off-campus party in late September, just five days after the university had upgraded its COVID-19 protocols.
Sanes and the rest of the suspended swimmers could have returned to practice in mid-November with plenty of time to prepare for the start of the Pioneers’ swim season in January 2021. However, he — along with nine other members of the men’s team — decided to do something else.
It turned out to be a good move for Sanes.
He stayed in the Denver area and trained with local swim club Colorado Stars under coach Todd Schmitz. Schmitz was the U.S. Olympic Team’s head coach at the 2016 Rio Games, and formerly trained five-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Missy Franklin.
“It’s a great thing I did — just look at how I did this past weekend at the meet,” Sanes said. “If I was still swimming for [the University of Denver], that wouldn’t have happened — and I’m confident in saying that. I’m as positive about that as I can be.”
In working with Schmitz, Sanes said he was able to trim nearly four seconds off his best 200 breaststroke time — capped by his record-setting swim at the UANA Qualifier.
However, Sanes said he wasn’t sure he would swim in the Qualifier’s special time trial. It took talking with Vasbinder and meet official Maureen Croes, a friend of Sanes’ family, that convinced him to do it.
“I was happy with my [200 breaststroke finals] time, but at the same time I was like, ‘dang, I just missed out on [the Olympic “B” cut time],’ ” Sanes said. “But [Croes] encouraged me to time trial it, because I had had a good meet and had nothing to lose.”
Sanes is changing colleges this fall, transferring to Auburn University and its NCAA Championship-winning swim program. He chose the Tigers over nine other college programs.
But first, there’s a little trip to Japan that’s No. 1 on Sanes’ agenda.
“I’m looking forward to this,” Sanes said. “After I got that [qualifying] time, it was like, ‘OK, I’ve made it; now I can focus on trying to qualify for the semifinals.’ I need to get that fast, because that’s the top 16. It’s going to be fun.”