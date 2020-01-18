ST. THOMAS — There were no major surprises — outside of one of the most lopsided scores in tournament history — on Friday in the opening games of the 27th annual IAA/McDonald’s Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational high school basketball tournament.

The MLK Invitational’s defending champions — Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s boys and Central High School’s girls — both had easy wins in their opening games at Ivanna Eudora Kean High’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium.

