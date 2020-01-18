Bregado Flax Educational Centre’s Kahmani Caul, far left, drives the baseline past Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s N’khoi Archibald, second from left, as Archibald’s teammates Kishawn Mason, second from right, and Jahleel O’Neal, far right, close in during the first half of Friday’s opening game at the IAA/McDonald’s Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational tournament on St. Thomas.
Bregado Flax Educational Centre’s Ryan Ramlall, left, gets tied up by Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Kemani Riley, right front, as Riley’s teammate N’khoi Archibald closes in during the first half of Friday’s opening game at the IAA/ McDonald’s Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational tournament at Ivanna Eudora Kean High’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium on St. Thomas.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School's Jashir Kean, right front, goes up for a rebound against Bregado Flax Educational Centre's Mekhi Walters, right rear, as teammate Jahleel O'Neal, left, watches during the first half of Friday's opening game at the IAA/McDonald's Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational tournament at Ivanna Eudora Kean High's Digna Wheatley Gymnasium on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by
BILL KISER
ST. THOMAS — There were no major surprises — outside of one of the most lopsided scores in tournament history — on Friday in the opening games of the 27th annual IAA/McDonald’s Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational high school basketball tournament.
The MLK Invitational’s defending champions — Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s boys and Central High School’s girls — both had easy wins in their opening games at Ivanna Eudora Kean High’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium.
