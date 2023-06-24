Several more U.S. Virgin Islands athletes were eliminated from competition Friday as the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games officially got underway in El Salvador.

Both of the USVI’s beach volleyball teams, as well as the second of its three boxing entries, all lost elimination round matches as the 24th CAC Games completed its third day.

