Several more U.S. Virgin Islands athletes were eliminated from competition Friday as the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games officially got underway in El Salvador.
Both of the USVI’s beach volleyball teams, as well as the second of its three boxing entries, all lost elimination round matches as the 24th CAC Games completed its third day.
The women’s beach volleyball duo of Cristina Almeida and Amber Bennett fell to El Salvador’s Laura Molina and Nadia Soler 2-0 (21-14, 21-10) in their Round of 16 match Friday.
Almeida and Bennett managed just 14 successful attacks (in 52 attempts) to 24 by Molina and Soler (in 43 attempts), leading to a 42-24 edge in total points scored.
Molina and Soler now advance to today’s quarterfinals, where they will face Mexico’s Abril Flores and Atenas Gutierrez. Flores and Gutierrez defeated Trinidad and Tobago’s Apphia Glasgow and La Teisha Joseph 2-0 (21-8, 21-6) in their Round of 16 match Friday.
Later that afternoon at the Costa del Sol courts in San Salvador, the V.I.’s men’s beach volleyball team of Marc Lomeli and Austin Pippen were downed by Nicaragua’s Jefferson Cascante and Ruben Mora 2-0 (21-12, 21-12).
Like their V.I. teammates earlier, Lomeli and Pippen struggled on the attack, managing just 12 successful attacks (in 46 attempts) to 27 by Cascante and Mora (in 45 attempt).
In boxing, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ Keyinde McIntosh — seeded 11th in the men’s 71-kilogram weight class – lost to sixth-seeded Jorge Cuellar in a unanimous decision 5-0 in their Round of 16 bout the Gimnasio Municipal Adolfo Pineda in San Salvador.
All five judges gave each of the three rounds to Cuellar — most by 10-8 margins — as the Cuban improved to 6-10-0 in amateur bouts.
• The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s basketball team opens play in the CAC Games at 2 p.m. Atlantic Time today against Mexico at the Gimnasio Nacional in San Salvador.
The U.S. Virgin Islands women are No. 40 in the latest FIBA world rankings, while Mexico comes into the eight-team tournament at No. 45.
Both the USVI and Mexico are in Group A along with the Dominican Republic and Centro Caribe Sports (athletes from Guatemala, whose national Olympic committee was suspended by the IOC in October 2022). Making up Group B are Costa Rico, Cuba, El Salvador and Puerto Rico.
The U.S. Virgin Islands will follow the Mexico game with a contest against the Dominican Republic at 2 p.m. Saturday, then closes group play against Centro Caribe Sports at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The top two teams in each group advance to Monday’s semifinal rounds, while the remaining teams play in the classification rounds.
• The U.S. Virgin Islands has one boxer remaining in the CAC Games — Eric Thompson, fighting in the men’s 63.5-kilogram class. Thompson, also seeded 11th in the weight class, is scheduled to take on sixth-seeded Ryan Alston of Antigua in a Round of 16 bout today at a still undetermined time.
• Sailors from both the U.S. and British Virgin Islands will take to the waters of Lake Ilpango (just outside of San Salvador) today for the first of two days of practice before competition begins Monday.
St. Croix’s Peter Stanton — who carried the USVI flag in Friday’s opening ceremonies — will compete in the men’s Sunfish class. Stanton earned a bronze medal in the event in the 2018 CAC Games in Baranquilla, Colombia.
Meanwhile, St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale and Tortola’s Thad Lettsome — who carried the BVI flag in the opening ceremonies — are both entered in the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) division. Two races will be held daily through July 1.
