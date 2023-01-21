Lew Muckle Elementary School overcame a three-run deficit to beat Ulla F. Muller Elementary School 10-8 on Friday in Game 1 of the territorial elementary softball championship series.
Game 2 in the best-of-3 series will be played at 10 a.m. today at the Alvin McBean Recreational Complex’s ball field. If a third game is necessary, it will begin at 2 p.m. today.
The Lady Lions had two big innings in Friday’s five-inning game — scoring five runs in the top of the first inning, then putting across five more runs in the top of the fourth.
That allowed Muckle Elementary to make up a three-run deficit on the Lady Panthers, who tied the game with five runs in the bottom of the second, then took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the third.
A’Kairah Christopher was the winning pitcher for the Lady Lions, striking out seven. She also had one of Muckle Elementary’s six hits and drove in three runs.
O’Knaiyah Williams led the Lady Lions with two hits and three RBIs. Kamira Young and Denayjah Richards had one hit and one RBI each, and Shaliiah Simmonds also had one hit.
A’Kayra Fleming took the loss for Muller Elementary, striking out six.