Lew Muckle Elementary School overcame a three-run deficit to beat Ulla F. Muller Elementary School 10-8 on Friday in Game 1 of the territorial elementary softball championship series.

Game 2 in the best-of-3 series will be played at 10 a.m. today at the Alvin McBean Recreational Complex’s ball field. If a third game is necessary, it will begin at 2 p.m. today.