Lew Muckle Elementary School’s softball team needed three games to defeat Ulla Muller Elementary School and win the territorial elementary softball championship series over the weekend on St. Thomas.
The Lady Lions — the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association champions — scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 7-6 victory over the St. Thomas-St. John IAA champ Lady Panthers in Saturday afternoon’s deciding game at the Al McBean Recreation Complex’s ball field.
The third game was set up after Muller Elementary blanked Muckle Elementary 9-0 earlier Saturday in Game 2, with the win tying up the best-of-3 series at 1-all.
In the deciding game, A’Kairah Christopher won her second game of the championship series for the Lady Lions, striking out a series-high 19 batters while holding the Lady Panthers to two hits.
But Game 3 remained close due to walks — 23 total between the two teams — and errors. Muller Elementary committed seven errors, while Muckle Elementary had two.
The Lady Lions had to fight back twice in the third game. Down 5-2, Muckle Elementary scored one in the bottom of the fifth and twice in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game and force extra innings.
Muller Elementary went ahead again with a run in the top of the eighth, only for the Lady Lions to plate two runs in the bottom half of the inning to win the game and the series.
Christopher also had one of Muckle Elementary’s six hits, as well as drove in a run. Shaliiah Simmonds led the Lady Lions with two hits, with Kamara Young and O’Knaiyah Williams adding one hit and one RBI each, and Solange Sage getting a hit.
A’Kayra Fleming took the loss for the Lady Panthers, striking out 11. Jelissa Cochrane and Shu’Nyah Greenaway had one hit each.
Fleming was an ace in Game 2 for Muller Elementary, striking out eight batters and holding Muckle Elementary to just one hit in the series-tying game.
Chalaya Nielsen took the loss for the Lady Lions in the second game, striking out one.