Lew Muckle Elementary School’s softball team needed three games to defeat Ulla Muller Elementary School and win the territorial elementary softball championship series over the weekend on St. Thomas.

The Lady Lions — the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association champions — scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 7-6 victory over the St. Thomas-St. John IAA champ Lady Panthers in Saturday afternoon’s deciding game at the Al McBean Recreation Complex’s ball field.