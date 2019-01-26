ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jordan Murphy has been a double-double machine for four years in college at a less-heralded member of a storied basketball conference.
So sure, there are similarities between the Minnesota big man and St. Croix’s most famous basketball icon.
But Murphy, who has Crucian blood running through him just like Tim Duncan, could be on the verge of a pro career himself next season.
While every NBA team in the league would’ve taken Duncan No. 1 in the 1997 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest, Murphy is still trying to do some convincing as his college career winds down.
The post numbers are there again, but some other numbers — like his 6-foot-7 height and escalating age compared to lottery bonus babies — are working against him.
“I think I’ve been trying to stay pretty consistent, obviously been trying to rebound the best I can for my team and stay focused for them and make sure that they find me in open spots and I find them,” Murphy, who will be 22 next month, said Tuesday. “That’s the main thing.”
Murphy is a rebounding beast for Minnesota in the Big Ten, although the Golden Gophers could not get a big rebound in the closing seconds of Tuesday’s game at Michigan, falling 59-57 to the fifth-ranked Wolverines on a buzzer-beater.
Afterward, Murphy took positives in his team’s improved play on the road, something that will need to continue for Minnesota (14-5, 4-4) to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in coach Richard Pitino’s six seasons.
Murphy’s mother Celia is from St. Croix, and he has many family members still on the island. He also played for the U.S. Virgin Islands junior boys national team in 2013, and grew up in San Antonio idolizing Duncan, the Spurs’ icon.
Murphy sought advice after his last season from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee, but decided to return for his senior season in Minneapolis and continued putting up monster numbers.
Last year, he posted 24 double-doubles, led Minnesota in scoring (16.8 points per game) and topped the Big Ten in rebounding at 11.3 per game.
This year, Murphy’s 12.1 rebounds per game are second-best in the country, although his scoring has dropped to 14.6 points per game.
He’s the all-time leading rebounder at Minnesota (1,139), besting former NBA champions Mychal Thompson and Kevin McHale, and ranks ninth in school history with 1,560 points.
Murphy has a chance to be the first Minnesota player drafted since 2004, but knows 6-foot-7 post players need to add more to their tool chest than just tenacious rebounding in today’s NBA.
“I think my ball-handling is something I’ve definitely improved on,” Murphy said. “Obviously finishing around the basket is something that I’ve been good at, but it’s something that always needs improvement.
“Free-throw shooting is something that I’ve been working on every day so that’s always improving. I think my overall game is just evolving so I just need to keep with it and stay in the gym.”
