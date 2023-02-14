The St. Croix Mustangs Track Club earned a total of 10 medals – including four gold medals – over the weekend in the Association of Youth and Junior Athletics’ Imperial meet in Gurabo, Puerto Rico.
Topping the Mustangs’ efforts was 20-year-old Jordan Vaughn, competing in the men’s 19-over division. He won a pair of gold medals, topping the shot put with a toss of 11.59 meters and the javelin with a throw of 35.21 meters.
Also competing in the men’s 19-over division was John Clendenin, where he had a gold in the hammer throw with a toss of 23.39 meters, and a silver in the shot put at 7.60 meters.
The STXTC’s fourth gold medal came from Akyra Joseph in the girls 16-17 division, winning the javelin in 23.24 meters. She also earned a bronze medal in the 150-meter dash, finishing in 20.06 seconds.
The Mustangs also earned three more silver medals in the 16-17 division, with Davina Browne finishing second in the girls javelin in 22.03 meters and Wilfredo Concepcion taking two silvers – in the boys shot put (8.73 meters) and boys javelin (30.42 meters).
The final medal, a bronze, was claimed by Kahlan Beaupierre in the boys 16-17 shot put (7.16 meters).