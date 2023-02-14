The St. Croix Mustangs Track Club earned a total of 10 medals – including four gold medals – over the weekend in the Association of Youth and Junior Athletics’ Imperial meet in Gurabo, Puerto Rico.

Topping the Mustangs’ efforts was 20-year-old Jordan Vaughn, competing in the men’s 19-over division. He won a pair of gold medals, topping the shot put with a toss of 11.59 meters and the javelin with a throw of 35.21 meters.