The Mustangs, a St. Croix’s track and field club, won 11 medals and finished in eighth place with a staggering 133 points at the Southern Showdown held in Stockbridge, Ga., on Monday.
Twenty-three teams competed in the event.
Michelle Smith was the most impressive of the Mustangs performers, capturing the Most Valuable Athlete award. She placed first in the 400-meter hurdles with a Virgin Islands national record of 58.30. She also took top honors in the 100-meter and 800-meter hurdles.
How the other Mustangs fared:
• Malique Smith: first place 400-meter hurdles, first place 400-meter dash (19-plus age group)
• Faith Eatmon: first place 200-meter dash with a personal best of 29.80, second place high jump, fifth place 400-meter dash with a personal best of 1:13.33 (11-12 age group)
• Jordan Vaughn: first place shot put (19-plus age group)
• Akyra Joseph: first place high jump, 10th place 400-meter run, fourth place 200-meters with a personal best of 26.93 (15-16 age group)
• Mikaela Smith: first place 800-meters (19-plus age group)
• Olivia Jones: second place 1,500 meters with a personal best of 7:54.52, fourth place 800-meters with a personal best of 4:12.58 (8 and under age group)
• Jeniqua Weekes: fifth place 400-meters with a personal best of 1:08.71, fifth place 200-meters with a personal best of 29,12, fourth place long jump (13-14 age group)
• Robert Ventura III: sixth place 400-meters, 11th place 100-meters, 13th place 200-meters (9-10 age group)
• J’Neolise Green: eighth place 100-meters with a personal best of 14.30, 16th place 200-meters with a personal best of 29.87 (15-16 age group)