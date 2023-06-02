The St. Croix Mustangs Track Club brought home 22 medals – including six gold medals – and two other top honors from the Speed Capital Invitational track and field meet, held May 27-28 in Miramar, Fla.

The Mustangs also took team honors in Division C (for teams with 20 or fewer athletes), beating out 34 other teams with a meet total of 239 points at the Ansin Sports Complex.