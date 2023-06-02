The St. Croix Mustangs Track Club brought home 22 medals – including six gold medals – and two other top honors from the Speed Capital Invitational track and field meet, held May 27-28 in Miramar, Fla.
The Mustangs also took team honors in Division C (for teams with 20 or fewer athletes), beating out 34 other teams with a meet total of 239 points at the Ansin Sports Complex.
Leading the way for the St. Croix TC was Michelle Smith, who earned four gold medals and was named the most valuable athlete in the girls 17-18 division.
The 16-year-old Smith, a rising senior at Monteverde (Fla.) Academy, won the girls 17-18 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 17.97 seconds, the 100-meter hurdles in 14.56 seconds, the high jump in 1.55 meters (5 feet, 1 inch), and the 400-meter hurdles in 58.12 seconds.
Other gold-medal winners for the Mustangs were Jeniqua Weekes, who won the girls 14s high jump in 1.30 meters (4 feet, 3.25 inches); and Katelyn Jones, who won the girls 13s 3,000-meter run in 15:02.00.
Jones finished with three medals total from the Speed Capital Invitational, also taking silver medals in the girls 13s 1,500-meter run (6:38.75) and 3,000-meter race walk (22:10.52).
Also earning three medals was Davina Browne, who had silver medals in the girls 17-18 shot put (7.49 meters, or 24 feet, 7 inches), discus (15.56 meters, or 51 feet, 1 inch), and javelin (21.27 meters, or 69 feet, 9 inches).
Weekes was among four St. Croix TC athletes who earned two medals each, adding a silver medal in the girls 14s javelin (15.29 meters or 50 feet, 2 inches).
Also claiming two medals each were Wilfredo Concepcion with silver medals in the boys 15-16 shot put (9.33 meters, or 30 feet, 7.25 inches) and javelin (27.68 meters, or 90 feet, 10 inches); Akyra Joseph with a silver medal in the girls 15-16 high jump (1.45 meters, or 4 feet, 9 inches) and a bronze medal in the long jump (4.86 meters, or 15 feet, 11.25 inches); and Juvante Hurst with a silver medal in the boys 13s 100-meter hurdles (16.43 seconds) and a bronze medal in the 200-meter hurdles (30.10 seconds).
Individuals also earning medals for the Mustangs were Jah’Quan Creque with a silver medal in the boys 14s high jump (1.30 meters, or 4 feet, 3.25 inches); Faith Eatmon with a bronze medal in the girls 12s high jump (1.15 meters, or 3 feet, 9.25 inches); Sarah Raglin with a bronze medal in the girls 15-16 800-meter run (3:00.23); and Kahlan Beaupierre with a bronze medal in the boys 15-16 javelin (27.67 meters, or 90 feet, 9 inches).