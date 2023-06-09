It could be another year — or more — before the official return of horse racing to the U.S. Virgin Islands.
However, the subject of exhibition races was one of the items that came before the Virgin Islands Horse Racing Commission during its Thursday meeting.
A proposal sent to V.I. Horse Racing Commission chairman Hugo Hodge Jr. from officials with the Nadir Horse Owners and Trainers Association sought approval to have a series of races at St. Thomas’ Clinton E. Phipps Race Track in early July.
According to the proposal, the exhibition races would be held the afternoon of July 2 in front of a limited crowd — 500 people, plus officials, track workers, security and emergency personnel — among horses that “are currently stabled at the track.”
Spectators would be limited to a small area near the track’s stables, as well as a portion of the infield where temporary seating would be brought in for the races, according to the proposal. The Nadir group would also procure liability insurance for the event.
However, the question arose whether the HRC had to give its approval — a question Hodge quickly answered.
“I guess they would have to apply to the Government of the Virgin Islands for use of the facility,” Hodge said. “It would not be an official race, nothing would have to be approved from this commission as far as that’s concerned. It would just be exhibition races, a means of seeing what things would look like moving forward.”
If the exhibition races are held — and, at this point, it’s a big “if” — the horse owners and spectators would get an early look at the work that Southland Gaming of the Virgin Islands has already completed in Phase 1 of its renovations.
According to David Edmonds, Southland Gaming’s vice president of assets and acquisitions, the major permits — from the Coastal Zone Management Commission and building permits — have been approved, with work underway on the main grandstands and parking area.
The second phase would involve construction and renovations to the horse stalls, quarantine and testing barns, and the jockeys’ locker rooms adjacent to the track, which Edmonds said could begin “within the next 60 to 90 days.” Work would also continue on the grandstand area, with VIP suites and rooms under the stands for restrooms, concessions and gaming areas.
That would be well after the exhibition races (if held), but it would require some extra work to safeguard the current construction areas from spectators, Edmonds said.
“As a part of our agreement, we said we would continue to allow racing and continue to allow horse operations,” he said. “As a developer-contractor, I would not be doing my part if I didn’t say it is obviously difficult to stop and adjust your project to manage those items.
“We will obviously work with the Horse Racing Commission, as well as [USVI Sports, Parks and Recreation Department] and the horsemen’s associations to ensure we have an established plan, we have safety measures in place, and that we will move forward with what the decision is.”
Still, Edmonds said that the project is still on track for an early 2024 return of horse racing to Phipps Race Track. “We’re very excited on how things have turned out for us,” he said.
As for St. Croix’s Randall E. “Doc” James Race Track, officials from VIGL Operations LLC are awaiting word on their CZM permit, which is keeping work from proceeding at the track.
In a written report from Jason Williams, VIGL’s general manager for racing operations, VIGL made a detailed presentation on the project to the St. Croix CZM Committee in a public hearing May 18.
According to Williams’ report, several concerns were raised after the presentation, which prompted VIGL officials to consider making some changes to their proposed plans at the race track.
However, Williams said that VIGL “had not received any correspondence” from the Planning and Natural Resources Department’s CZM staff or the St. Croix CZM Committee requiring changes, or any notification of a date for the CZM committee’s decision meeting.