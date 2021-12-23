Hawks 98, 76ers 96: Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 10 of his 15 points in the final 3:44, helping the short-handed Atlanta Hawks to a 98-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.
The Sixers had the ball with 5.4 seconds left, but Joel Embiid missed a potential tying shot at the horn that sealed Atlanta’s win.
With that miss, the Hawks are making a habit of upsets in Philly.
The Hawks were without seven players because of health and safety protocols, lost two more during the game to injury, but stuck with the Sixers, who were 9-1 favorites to FanDuel Sportsbook. Atlanta scored all the big baskets down the stretch.
Cam Reddish scored 18 points and John Collins had 17 for the Hawks.
Embiid had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Sixers. Tyrese Maxey scored 17 points.
Pelicans 110, Magic 104: Brandon Ingram scored 31 points, Josh Hart hit two clutch 3-pointers in the second half to thwart an Orlando rally, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Magic 110-104.
The Pelicans have won four straight and five of six. New Orleans started the season 1-12 but is 11-9 since.
Hart scored 22 points, Devonte Graham added 20 points, and Ingram hit 12 of 23 shots and topped 30 points for the fifth time this season.
Cole Anthony scored 22 points for the Magic, who also got 22 points from Gary Harris and 20 from Franz Wagner.
Pacers 118, Rockets 106: Myles Turner had 32 points and 10 rebounds, Caris LeVert had 24 points and 11 assists, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Houston Rockets 118-106.
Turner made 14 of 18 shots as the Pacers hit 52.8% from the field. Chris Duarte scored 18 points and Jeremy Lamb had 16 for Indiana, which played without starters Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles tendon) and Domantas Sabonis (sore right calf).
Christian Wood scored 22 points for Houston, and Jalen Green added 20 in his return after missing nearly a month with a strained hamstring.
— The Associated Press
Jae’Sean Tate had 18 points and Eric Gordon scored 15.
The Rockets led 94-91 after three quarters, but the Pacers opened the fourth with a 10-2 run and maintained control the rest of the way.
Indiana won the rebounding battle 47-28.