Hawks 110, Celtics 99: John Collins scored 20 points, Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter had 19 apiece and the Atlanta Hawks won third straight game with a 110-99 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
The Celtics missed a chance to climb above .500 for the first time this season.
Trae Young chipped in with 18 points and 11 assists as the Hawks used a balanced attack to overcome a 34-point performance by Jayson Tatum.
The Hawks were up by double digits most of the second half.
After Reddish knocked down a 3-pointer to push Atlanta to an 81-70 lead with 3 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter, the margin never dipped below 10 points until former Hawk Dennis Schröder knocked down a 3-pointer to cut it to 108-99 with 1:47 left.
Pistons 97, Pacers 89: Jeremi Grant scored 19 points, Cory Joseph added 18 and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 97-89.
Cade Cunningham added 16 points for Detroit (4-10), and Saddiq Bey scored 15.
Malcolm Brogdan had 19 points for Indiana (6-10). Caris LeVert scored 18, and Domantas Sabonis finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The score was tied going into the fourth quarter, but Indiana got to the basket on its first three possessions to go ahead 79-73. The Pacers, though, couldn’t hit enough jumpers to take control of the game, and then Sabonis missed three straight free throws.
Hornets 97, Wizards 87: Terry Rozier scored 19 points, Miles Bridges added 17 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 97-87 for their fourth straight victory.
Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points for Charlotte, which ended Washington’s five-game winning steak.
LaMelo Ball added 11 points and 14 assists, Mason Plumlee had 11 points and 13 rebounds, Jalen McDaniels also scored 11 points.
Bradley Beal led Washington with 24 points.
