Jazz Johnson (22) of the Nevada Rams shot 4-8 from 3 point range and chipped in 17 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal to help Nevada to a 74 — 60 win over Onyi Eyisi (30) and the Fordham Rams. Photo by R. Jalani Horton.
Jalen Cobb, right, of Fordham, had a team-high 21 points and 4 rebounds in a loss to the Nevada Wolfpack on Friday at UVI.
Daily News photo by R. JALANI HORTON
ST. THOMAS — Nevada head coach Steve Alford was looking for a way to break out of its recent slump.
Enter Jalen Harris, who broke out of his own slump with a season-high 22 points and a career-high seven assists as the Wolf Pack cruised past Fordham 74-60 on Friday in the opening day of the Paradise Jam tournament.
