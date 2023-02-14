St. Thomas sides New Vibes Soccer Club and United We Stand Soccer Club both played their way into the postseason Sunday by winning their final regular-season matches in the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League.

New Vibes SC claimed the St. Thomas-St. John Division title by beating Waitikibuli Soccer Club 5-0 in Sunday’s opening game at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field, while United We Stand SC finished second in the league after blanking Raymix Soccer Club 8-0 in the second game.