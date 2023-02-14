St. Thomas sides New Vibes Soccer Club and United We Stand Soccer Club both played their way into the postseason Sunday by winning their final regular-season matches in the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League.
New Vibes SC claimed the St. Thomas-St. John Division title by beating Waitikibuli Soccer Club 5-0 in Sunday’s opening game at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field, while United We Stand SC finished second in the league after blanking Raymix Soccer Club 8-0 in the second game.
New Vibes SC finished the season atop the division standings at 7-1-0 (21 points), with United We Stand SC second at 6-2-0 (18 points) to earn the St. Thomas-St. John spots in the Premier League’s upcoming “Big 4” playoff series.
In the playoffs, New Vibes SC will play Rovers Soccer Club (5-3-1, 16 points) — the St. Croix Division runnerup — in one semifinal, while United We Stand SC would take on defending league champion and St. Croix Division winner Helenites Sports Club (8-1-0, 24 points) in the second semifinal.
While the dates for the semifinal and championship matches have not been set, all three will be played at the USVISA’s Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
More on Sunday’s USVISA Premier League matches:
New Vibes Soccer Club 5, Waitikibuli Soccer Club 0: Leonardo Regala scored twice as New Vibes SC built a two-goal lead early in shutting out Waitikibuli SC in their regular-season finale.
Regala put New Vibes SC ahead with his goal in the 18th minute, then added an insurance goal in the 63rd minute.
Kensley Eugene scored in the 22nd minute as New Vibes SC took a 2-0 halftime lead, and Aubin Atemazem (61st minute) and Benkelot Larame (72nd minute) also had second-half goals.
United We Stand Soccer Club 8, Raymix Soccer Club 0: Allande Rosier had a hat trick-plus in leading United We Stand SC to a rout of Raymix SC in their season finale.
Rosier put United We Stand SC on the scoreboard first in the match’s second minute, then tacked on three more goals in the second half — in the 53rd, 79th and 81st minutes.
Naqwan Henry scored twice for United We Stand SC — in the 16th and 50th minutes — and Maximillian Klemm scored in the 25th minute for a 3-0 halftime lead. Felix Emmenson capped UWS SC’s scoring with his goal in the 84th minute.