ST. CROIX — New Vibes Soccer Club won the U.S. Virgin Island Soccer Association’s Premier League Club Championship title Sunday with a 4-0 victory over United We Stand Sports Club in a battle of St. Thomas sides.

New Vibes SC — which finished the 2022-2023 season with a 9-1-0 record — recorded its sixth consecutive shutout victory in winning its first Premier League title and fourth territorial championship overall.