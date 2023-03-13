ST. CROIX — New Vibes Soccer Club won the U.S. Virgin Island Soccer Association’s Premier League Club Championship title Sunday with a 4-0 victory over United We Stand Sports Club in a battle of St. Thomas sides.
New Vibes SC — which finished the 2022-2023 season with a 9-1-0 record — recorded its sixth consecutive shutout victory in winning its first Premier League title and fourth territorial championship overall.
In Sunday’s third-place match at the USVISA’s Bethlehem Soccer Complex, Rovers Football Club defeated five-time champion and St. Croix rival Helenites Sports Club 3-1.
More on Sunday’s championship and third-place matches:
New Vibes Soccer Club 4, United We Stand Sports Club 0 (championship): New Vibes SC broke the game open late in the first half in a penalty-filled championship match win over United We Stand SC (7-3-0).
Pierre Antoine scored twice in the first half — in the 32nd minute and five minutes into stoppage time — to put New Vibes SC up 2-0 at the halftime break.
New Vibes SC then tacked on a pair of insurance scores late in the second half — in the 79th minute by Aubin Atemazem, and the 85th minute by Clove Rodchel Auguste.
Sunday’s match was marred by a spate of penalties, which led to nine yellow cards and three red cards — to New Vibes SC’s Kerry Larame in the 44th minute and Pierre Antoine in the 83rd minute; and to United We Stand SC’s Dwight Ferguson Jr. in the 38th minute.
Rovers Football Club 3, Helenites Sports Club 1 (third place): Rovers FC scored early in the first half to take the lead, then held on to beat their St. Croix Division rival.
Rovers FC (6-4-1) scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the half, with Mohammad Abdallah’s goal coming in the third minute and Roldeson Lazard adding on in the eighth minute.
Helenites SC (8-3-0) broke the shutout early in the second half on Jaeden Joseph’s goal in the 59th minute, but Rovers FC tacked on an insurance goal late in the half when Peter Guastella scored three minutes into stoppage time.