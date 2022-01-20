Foot feels fine as Henry preps for playoff action
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Derrick Henry, the man who literally ran the Tennessee Titans to the AFC championship game two years ago, is ready to play again.
The 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year says his surgically repaired right foot, fixed with a steel plate, feels no different than his left, and he’s happy to be back on a football field.
Just in time for Saturday’s divisional playoff game against Cincinnati.
As long as the Titans make the final step, moving Henry from injured reserve to the active roster by Friday afternoon. Henry talking to reporters Wednesday for the first time since breaking his foot Oct. 31 sure seems a strong indicator he will be back in time for kickoff.
So will he play Saturday?
“See how this week goes, and we’ll see where I’m at on Saturday,” Henry said.
This was the first time Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, had ever dealt with an injury during a football season. He called it “definitely shocking,” though Henry simply turned his attention to surgery and working his way back to the football field.
The injury cost him the final nine games of the season. The NFL’s 2019 and 2020 rushing leader led the league again when he was injured, and Henry still finished the season ninth with 937 yards.
Vikings interview Cowboys duo for head coach job
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings completed head coach interviews Wednesday with the two top assistants for the Dallas Cowboys: offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
Moore just finished his fourth season with the Cowboys and third in the coordinator role. He played quarterback at Boise State and for six years in the NFL, with Detroit and Dallas.
Quinn was the head coach in Atlanta for five-plus years, until he was fired by the Falcons five games into the 2020 season. He joined the Cowboys’ staff in 2021.
After winning the NFC East, the Cowboys lost to San Francisco last weekend in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
The Vikings previously interviewed Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
Eagles say Hurts will be their starting QB in 2022
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles say Jalen Hurts will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022.
“We talk about Jalen and the growth he had, really as a first-year starter and second-year player, and leading this team to the playoffs,” general manager Howie Roseman said Wednesday, just three days after a 31-15 loss at Tampa Bay in the wild-card round.
“I’m tremendously impressed by his work ethic and his leadership. The last time we talked was during camp and we said we wanted to see him take the bull by the horn, and he certainly did that.”
Of course, despite answering “yes” twice on questions about Hurts returning as the starter, Roseman could change his mind. If an attractive option emerges in the coming months through trade or the draft, the Eagles can still pursue another QB, and explain that circumstances changed.
Last year at this time, as Nick Sirianni was being hired to coach, Roseman and Sirianni said their preference was to work things out with veteran quarterback Carson Wentz, who had been benched in favor of Hurts down the stretch in 2020.
— The Associated Press
Eagles would have avoided the NFL’s largest-ever dead cap charge, $33.8 million, by keeping Wentz but he told them he would rather play elsewhere. They sent their franchise QB to Indianapolis for what turned out to be a first-round pick this year and a third last year.
The Eagles have the 15th, 16th and 19th overall selections in the 2022 draft, including their own pick, Miami’s and the one from the Colts.
Roseman indicated that instead of using some or all of Philadelphia’s three first-round draft picks to obtain a quarterback, the team will look to use its assets to build around Hurts.
“We have to do whatever we can to continue to help him develop,” Roseman said. “And how do we do that? By surrounding him with really good players, players who continue to grow. That’s a huge part of developing, they grow. How they are in their second year is not how they are going to be in year four, five, six and seven. And they are also products of the people around them. That’s on us to continue to build this team.”
The Eagles are scheduled to make 10 picks overall. The lopsided loss to the Buccaneers, in which the Eagles trailed 31-0, gave ample evidence of the need to use those picks on positions other than quarterback, if Roseman and Sirianni believe Hurts can continue to improve.
Asked if Hurts is aware of the organization’s stance, Sirianni said: “Jalen knows where he stands with us. He knows he’s our quarterback. … I thought he did a great job of getting better throughout the year … there’s no secrets there. He knows he’s our guy.”
Roseman indicated he was not going into the offseason thinking that one or two big free-agent moves or trades would make the Eagles top Super Bowl contenders.
“Until you’re really talking about a team that is hosting home playoff games and getting the one and two seed, you’re in building mode,” said Roseman, whose 2021 team was the NFC’s seventh seed.
Hurts, a 2020 second-round pick, has made just 20 NFL starts, including Sunday’s unimpressive playoff debut. Factoring into a decision on Hurts would be a quarterback draft class that seems unimpressive, and the fact that precious draft resources would have to be expended in a trade for any veteran quarterback who might really move the needle.
Hurts flourished during a stretch of seven wins in nine games for the Eagles, who started the regular season 2-5 and finished 9-8. The turnaround was accompanied by a focus on building the NFL’s top rushing attack and minimizing Hurts’ responsibilities as a passer. He had an 87.2 passer rating this season, up from 77.6 as a rookie, while increasing his completion rate from 52 to 61.3 percent. Hurts ranked 22nd in passer rating and 26th in completion percentage.
Hurts threw for 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He was the team’s leading rusher with 784 yards on 139 carries and he set a franchise record for a QB with 10 rushing touchdowns.
“I’m pleased with the way he developed as a passer, as a quarterback,” Sirianni said. “We’ve seen so many things that he got better at. And that goes into … Jalen and the football character that he has, the desire and the ‘want-to’ of how badly this guy wants to be an elite, elite, elite player in this league.”