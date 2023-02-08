Nine junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands traveled to Key Large, Fla., this past weekend to compete in the Buccaneer Blast 2023 regatta.
All nine were competing in the Optimist Championship division, with St. Thomas’ Howard Zimmerman the top finisher from the territory.
Zimmerman finished 25th overall with 61 points, posting one top-10 finish – a sixth place in the third race – in four starts.
Other finishers from the U.S. Virgin Islands were:
X Cobia Fagan Jr. was 31st overall with 75 points, with a sixth place in the fourth race his best finish.
X Emma Walters finished 32nd with 80 points, with a fourth place in the fourth race her best finish.
X Finn Hodgins finished 45th overall with 104 points, with a 22nd place in the second race his best finish.
X Audrey Zimmerman finished 50th overall with 113 points, with a seventh place in the third race her best finish.
X Rowan Walters finished 60th overall with 122 points, with a 24th place in the third race his best finish.
X Mariana Brunt finished 66th overall with 132 points, with a 14th place in the third race her best finish.
X Avery Pearsall finished 70th overall with 135 points, with a best finish of 22nd place in the second race.
X Reagan Uszenski finished 75th overall with 141 points, with a best finish of 33rd in the second race.