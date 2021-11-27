ST. THOMAS — Another day, another close game for ninth-ranked Arizona’s women’s college basketball team.
This time, it was DePaul who gave the ninth-ranked Wildcats a challenge in the Paradise Jam tournament’s Island Division on Friday, with Arizona pulling away late for a 75-68 victory at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.
Cate Reese scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures for the undefeated Wildcats (6-0), who broke out against the Blue Demons in the fourth quarter. Shaina Pellington scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half, Lauren Ware added 12 points and Ariyah Copeland had 10.
“They just got hyped,” Barnes said of DePaul. “They really drove it down our throats. A lot of times, they were playing with four guards, and matchup-wise it was a little difficult at times.
“Still, long-term these are great experiences. Years ago, these kind of games we would’ve lost. From a learning advantage, there are some that we have to get better at.”
Freshman Aneesah Morrow had a double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds for DePaul (4-2), with Deja Church adding 13 points and Lexi Held 10.
“We expected to win the game,” Blue Demons coach Doug Bruno said. “We didn’t expect to play Arizona close, we expected to beat Arizona. That’s the way we look at this.
“We went toe to toe with each other, just like prize fighters. That’s how they play, and that’s how we play. We’re much improved — a lot better tonight than we were against (Texas) A&M a couple weeks ago.”
Turning point
After battling through six lead changes and seven ties — the last at 56-all with just under 8 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter — Arizona finally got the boost it needed.
The Wildcats scored on three straight possessions — a pair of layups by Reese, and one by Ware — over a 43-second span to kick off an 11-2 run that would put them ahead 67-58 on another Reese layup with 3:48 left.
DePaul would pull no closer than seven points the rest of the way.
Key players
Cate Reese, Arizona: The 6-foot-2 junior was more of an inside force for the Wildcats against DePaul than in Thursday’s game against Vanderbilt. In addition to making 7 of 15 from the field and 5 of 8 free throws, she also had a team-best eight rebounds.
Aneesah Morrow, DePaul: The 6-1 freshman had a big game for the Blue Demons, both offensively and defensively. She made 7 of 16 from the field (including 1 of 2 3-pointers) and 9 of 14 free throws, and added five steals and three blocked shots.
Observations
• Barnes was concerned about Arizona’s problems in the paint, and DePaul took advantage. The Blue Demons finished with a 42-39 rebounding advantage, including a season-best 22 offensive boards. That led to 15 second-chance points.
• Even with the extra chances to shoot, DePaul still had its problems putting the ball in the basket — especially in the fourth quarter. For the game, the Blue Demons made 24 of 71 from the field (33.8%), including 6 of 23 3-pointers. But in the final period, they were 6 for 20 (30%) and 1 for 5 on 3s.
• Arizona shot better than 50% for the fourth time in six games on Friday, making 30 of 54 from the field (55.6%) and 3 of 9 3-pointers. The Wildcats were especially effective in the fourth quarter, making 9 of 15 (66.7%) and 2 of 3 3-pointers.
Up next
Arizona closes out Paradise Jam against Rutgers at 4:15 p.m. today; meanwhile, DePaul faces Vanderbilt in its final game at 2 p.m. today.