ST. THOMAS — Arizona’s starters didn’t get their usual amount of playing time Saturday — something that head coach Adia Barnes hoped would happen.
That was part by plan and part by circumstances, as the ninth-ranked Wildcats were able to go to their bench early as they cruised past Rutgers 80-44 in the final day of the Paradise Jam women’s college basketball tournament.
Starter Cate Reese scored 16 points, and Gisela Sanchez added 15 points and Aaronette Vonleh had 12 points, both off the bench, for Arizona (7-0), as the Wildcats led by as many as 42 points in winning the tournament’s Island Division title.
“We definitely wanted to play everybody and give some experience to our people,” Barnes said. “I like doing that during our non-conference schedule, but we’ve played so many good teams that I haven’t been able to do that a whole lot. I was glad I was able to do that today.”
Osh Brown had nine points and Shug Dickson scored eight points for the Scarlet Knights (4-4), who had won three Paradise Jam titles but went 0-3 in their fourth appearance.
Turning point
Arizona put Rutgers away early. After taking a 12-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats shot 68.4% from the field (13 for 19, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers) and outscored Rutgers 34-6 in the second period for a 46-8 halftime lead.
Even with its starters on the bench most of the second half, Arizona continued to increase its lead. The Wildcats built their biggest advantage, 58-16, on Vonleh’s put-back with 2:35 remaining in the third quarter.
Key players
Cate Reese, Arizona: The 6-foot-2 senior was named the Island Division’s most valuable player, and for good reason. She scored 12 points in just over eight minutes of playing time in the first half as the Wildcats took their big lead.
Osh Brown, Rutgers: The 6-1 center was the Scarlet Knights’ most consistent threat during the Paradise Jam, but she was held in check Saturday.
Observations
• Rutgers committed 21 turnovers in the first half of Saturday’s loss to Arizona — 12 coming in that key second quarter. That led to 20 points for the Wildcats. For the game, the Scarlet Knights committed 30 turnovers, for 31 points for Arizona.
• The Wildcats’ reserves actually outscored Rutgers’ entire team. Led by Sanchez and Vonleh, Arizona’s bench accounted for 50 points. Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights’ reserves accounted for half of the team’s points (22).
All-tourney
Joining Reece on the Island Division’s all-tournament team were Arizona teammate Sam Thomas, Aneesah Morrow and Sonya Morris from DePaul, and Vanderbilt’s Jordyn Cambridge.
Up next
Rutgers plays at Pittsburgh on Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge; meanwhile, Arizona won’t play again until Dec. 9, hosting North Dakota State.