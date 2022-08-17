The “No Books, No Ball” back-to-school basketball fundamentals academy will be held in early September on St. Thomas.
The academy is scheduled for Sept. 9-11 at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School’s Audie Henneman Gymnasium.
Registration will be held at the gymnasium on Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. The clinic will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
The “No Books, No Ball” academy is open to boys and girls ages 10-16, with the first 100 student-athletes taking part free of charge.
The fundamentals academy will be led by Deshaun Thomas, owner of Determined Athletic and a former camp director of NBA star Chris Paul’s CP3 basketball camps in Chicago and North Carolina; and Jerome Randle, a former Pac-10 player of the year who spent 11 years playing pro ball in Australia, Israel, Lithuania, Turkey and Ukraine.
In addition to the fundamentals instruction, academy participants will receive a t-shirt, a school bag with supplies, lunch and a free haircut/style.